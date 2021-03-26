Watch Lil Nas X Transform His Look With Wigs for ‘Montero’ Music Video

Lil Nas X is serving up some serious looks! The singer released his new music video “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on March 26 and if you ask Us, the fashion and beauty is just as great as the lyrics.

With a backdrop of ancient Greece, heaven and hell, Lil Nas X, who’s real name is Montero, transformed into a handful of different characters — including a devil and angel — through the power of glam.

He posted a series of the photo outtakes from the shoot to his Instagram, adding the caption: “cocaine and drinkin witcha friends.”

For the opening scene in the music video, the star wears a brown wig styled in dreadlocks, which was paired with a glitzy skin-hugging bodysuit and rhinestones across the bridge of his nose.

The next segment brings double the style. Lil Nas X shows up in two very juxtaposed looks. One version of the singer is dressed in a patchwork Canadian tuxedo with a blue coiffed wig. The other version dons a pink wig, diamond choker and fur.

For the pink and blue looks, the star tapped KVD Beauty’s Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador Anthony Nguyen. For the “Old Town Road” vocalist’s pink ensemble, Nguyen used KVD Beauty’s Dazzle Stick in Force Field to get a rosy color on his lids. And when the star was dressed in denim, the makeup artist relied on KVD Beauty’s Super Pomades in White Out and Satellite.

However, the last look definitely had us wigging out the most. Lil Nas X wore a red wig with long braids for his decent to the mythical hell. He paired his fiery ‘do with leather knee-high boots and briefs.

While the fashion for the video was certainly on point, there was a deeper meaning behind the style. Lil Nas X shared that both the song and the video were a way to embrace his sexuality.

He penned “14-year-old Montero” a letter in advance releasing the elaborate music video. He writes: “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer. I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist.”

The singer continues: “You see this is very scary for me. People will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be. Sending you love from the future,” signing the letter with a bow and arrow and white heart.

To send some “love” right back, keep scrolling to take a look at some of the best looks from the “Montero” music video!