Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me, touches on her rocky relationship with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, Us Weekly can confirm.

In the book, Britney, 41, recalls coming home from her 2002 tour to mother Lynne Spears dealing with the aftermath of her split from Jamie Spears. According to a source, Britney calls then-11-year-old Jamie Lynn, now 32, a “total bitch” because of the way she treated mother. Britney observes that Jamie Lynn “ruled” their home, which caused the pop star to feel “betrayed” by how her sibling had “changed.”

After being placed under a conservatorship in 2008, Britney has had a complicated relationship with her family. She put Jamie Lynn and dad Jamie, 71, on blast in 2021 for allegedly taking advantage of her and not listening to her concerns.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them,” Britney said during an emotional court hearing in June 2021, claiming that her loved ones didn’t do “a goddamn thing” to help her.

Jamie Lynn has claimed that she was on Britney’s side. “Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “And I’ll support her long after. Note that.”

The Sweet Magnolias star went on to write her own memoir, a decision Britney slams in the book, per the source.

During a revealing interview on “Call Her Daddy” podcast in January 2022, Jamie Lynn shared more insight into their relationship.

“There’s two separate things here — there’s the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there’s this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family,” Jamie Lynn said. “Those can be separate where I’m saying, like, ‘Y’all don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here’s the truth.’ And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline’s gone away and everything else is done, I’m still gonna be her sister. It doesn’t matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it.”

Britney has since hinted at a reconciliation, writing via Instagram in June, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family 😌 !!!”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.