Paige DeSorbo is our makeup muse. The Summer House star always looks flawless, whether she’s going full glam or more minimalistic. But one of the reasons we love the Giggly Squad co-host is that she often opts for budget-friendly beauty brands rather than splurging on luxury labels. Stars — they’re just like Us!

During a recent ‘Get Ready with Me’ episode of The Paige DeSorbo Show on Amazon Live, Paige applied her go-to mascara — and it’s only $5! “I use the Essence,” she said. “This one is the turquoise one, Lash Princess. I discovered these mascaras probably three years ago now, and I really do love them. They’re so affordable! I don’t even want to say cheap, but they are cheap. They’re so good.”

Who needs a $50 tube of designer mascara when you could score this drugstore mascara instead? Paige’s beauty product also happens to be the no. 1 bestselling mascara on Amazon! Sold.

Get the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara for just $5 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

With over 351,000 reviews on Amazon, the Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara is by far the most popular mascara on the site. If we could, we’d nominate this Lash Princess for Homecoming Queen. One of these mascaras is sold every seven seconds!

Ditch the eyelash extensions and try this voluminous mascara! False lash effect without the falsies. The fiber brush defines and separates lashes for dramatic volume and length.

One customer called this beauty product the “best overall mascara I’ve ever used! The false lash effect was literally evident with just one coat! The brush is perfect. The inexpensive price is wonderful to boot! I’ve bought expensive mascara in the past that don’t measure up to this one.”

Another shopper agreed, gushing, “Absolutely love this mascara. It’s super cheap and the effect it leaves you would never believe. I used to spend so much money on expensive mascaras that didn’t do half of the work this one does.”

Just like Paige, we love a look for less! So, shop this extremely inexpensive mascara from Amazon today!

