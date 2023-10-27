Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Washing your face at the end of every day is of the utmost importance. But it goes deeper than that. You need a cleanser that won’t leave residue and waterproof makeup on your face after you rinse. When it comes to cleansers, we trust celebs in the spotlight the most, as they know what it’s like to wash off a face of full-coverage makeup at the end of each day!

Geri Halliwell a.k.a. Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls recently revealed which cleanser she trusts to remove all of her makeup and more at the end of the day — and it’s on sale for under $25 on Amazon Prime!

Get the Clinique Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm (originally $30) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

“I’m probably the laziest person you will ever meet in beauty care,” Halliwell explained in a video showcasing her minimal skincare routine for Harper’s Bazaar. “So, I want to do this as fast as possible and as simply as possible.”

After brushing her teeth, the singer and author picked up her Clinique cleanser. “Okay, so, this is brilliant,” she said.

“Okay, this is Take the Day Off, which is quite ironic, because after the day you’ve had, it’s quite, like, therapeutic. Mentally, take the day off. Start again. Alright? And it’s really, really simple. You know what it is? It’s like a balm, and you can put it on, nice and thick, and you can process your day — how everyone really got on your nerves — and you can just, like, wipe it off.”

“I found this product by mistake,” she explained. “I was at an airport. I love shopping at airports. I think, ‘Oh, this is my little gift to myself.’ And it’s all you have to do, and it takes it all off.” She then grabbed a washcloth to wipe the balm off her face. “Wipe all the neggie vibes,” she said, “and do eyes as well.”

Hailliwell even used this cleanser again in the same routine with her cleansing brush for some double-cleansing action. We think it’s safe to say she’s a huge fan!

This fragrance-free cleansing balm has shoppers calling it the “best makeup removing product on the market.” One even noted how it’s powerful enough for stage makeup — even literal clown makeup! With these reviews and Halliwell’s stamp of approval, we know this balm is truly the best!

