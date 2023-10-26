Nail the Latte Makeup Trend With These 20 Foolproof Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok in the past few months, you’ve probably seen tons of videos about latte makeup. The latest food-centric makeup trend is fall’s It-girl look (look to Hailey Bieber and Zendaya for inspo), and it’s easily emulated. Inspired by a latte’s rich brown hue, the craze requires minimal effort — just a bit of bronzer, a beige smokey eye or a nude lip is all it takes to create the vibe and make it your own.

Not sure where to start? Don’t worry. We compiled the top products to help you accomplish the latte makeup trend. Who knows, it may just become your signature makeup look — read on for the scoop!

Best Latte-Inspired Face Makeup

1. Bronzed and Beautiful: Bronzer isn’t just a must-have for defining your facial features — it’s also the pinnacle of latte makeup. A dusting of the slightly shimmery Guerlain Terracotta Sunkissed Natural Bronzer Powder across the high points of your face will give you an enviable bronzed glow — was $59, now just $50!

2. Keep Your Blush Neutral: While the latte makeup trend is all about the brown hues, I understand brown blush isn’t for everyone. On that note, try to keep it neutral with Nudestix Nudies Matte Cream Blush in shade In The Nude. Bonus: It’s a favorite of Sofia Richie Grainge — just $35!

3. Not a Fan of Powder Bronzer? The e.l.f. Putty Bronzer seamlessly blends into the skin, plus it’s super affordable — was $7, now just $6!

4. You’re so Golden: Just because latte makeup keeps things neutral doesn’t mean you can’t glow. Mix a few drops of the NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator into your foundation for a dewy sheen and all-over bronzed look — just $9!

5. Summery Sheen: For a cross between a powder and cream bronzer, try the Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer. With over 29,000 five-star reviews, people love how the sensitive skin-friendly formula warms up their complexion – was $16, now just $13!

Best Latte-Inspired Eye Makeup

6. Limitless Lattes: When it comes to eye makeup, a quality palette full of neutrals is a vanity essential (and not just for the latte makeup trend!). MAC Cosmetics Connect in Color 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette in Unfiltered Nudes is one of the best in the game. You’ll be able to make dozens of coffee-inspired smoky eyes with the rich shimmers and mattes — was $54, now just $46!

7. Milk Chocolate: Brown eyeliner fits right into the latte makeup aesthetic, and it also happens to make blue eyes pop! Maybelline’s Unstoppable Waterproof Mechanical Brown Eyeliner in Cinnabar is a mainstay in many makeup artist’s kits — just $6!

8. The Natural Look: Convinced brown mascara isn’t as dramatic as black? You’ll rethink your stance when you try COVERGIRL Lash Blast Volume Mascara in Brown. It’s the perfect finishing touch to your autumnal latte look – just $9!

9. Flick of Your Wrist: The defined tip on Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Xtreme Precision Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner will make drawing on winged eyeliner a cinch. Get it in brown for a soft-yet-high impact eye look — was $24, now just $20!

10. One and Done: Sometimes a full eyeshadow palette contains too many choices. If you’re after one specific latte-inspired color, we suggest the wet n wild Color Icon Satin Eyeshadow Single in Nutty — just $1!

Best Latte-Inspired Lip Makeup

11. The Early 2000s Are Calling: While brown lips may have been a staple of the early aughts, they’re returning to the spotlight in a big way. For latte makeup, we suggest a light warm brown hue, like RMS Beauty Legendary Serum Lipstick in Mickey to tie the whole vibe together — just $35!

12. Milky Glaze: Those who prefer a juicy lip can still live the latte makeup life with NARS Afterglow Lip Shine Lip Gloss in Nympho. The darker nude complements all skin tones — was $26, now just $22!

13. Lined to Perfection: The secret to making your lips the center of attention? Two words: Lip liner. Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner comes in an array of neutrals and browns to take your pout to the next level — just $6!

14. Coffee-Proof: Nothing is more annoying than having to reapply lipstick after taking a sip of your latte. Luckily, Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint lasts all day and comes in a few latte makeup-approved shades including Cinnamon Nude, Caffeine Nude and Cocoa Nude — just $10!

15. Find Your Match: The Live Tinted Huestick Multistick in Grounded was created for those with deeper skin tones. Plus, it can be used as an eyeshadow or a blush for a full on monochromatic look — just $24!

Best Latte-Inspired Nail Polish

16. Milky Nude: Nude nails remind Us of the milk in a latte. Essie Salon-Quality Nail Polish in Wild Nude will give you the prettiest, barely-there color for a classic mani — was $10, now just $8!

17. True Brown: Nothing is more fall (or latte-like) than a brown manicure. OPI Nail Lacquer in Espresso Your Inner Self is our current favorite — just $11!

18. Can’t Decide? You can never have too many neutral nail polishes. If you swap out your polish often, go for Eternal Nude Nail Polish Set in Dark Nudes — was $19, now just $17!

19. Glitter Baby: Spice up your latte mani with a sparkly brown polish, like ILNP Overnight Bag Espresso Brown Holographic Nail Polish — just $10!

20. Latte Art: Designs aren’t always easy to draw on your nails. That’s where press ons come in handy. The Sunjasmine Press-Ons in Medium Brown remind Us of playful coffee art for your fingers — just $8!

