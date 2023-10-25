Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall is known for so many fun activities. Pumpkin spice everything, sweater weather and spooky season are just a few reasons why we look forward to autumn each September. Meanwhile, homecoming is another iconic event that strikes like clockwork during October and November. Whether you’re returning to celebrate with your sorority or fraternity members, attending your high school’s football game or just want to channel the trendy style, you simply must show up in style.

Varsity jackets are an easy way to put your school spirit on full display. If you’re looking to get the look, you’re in luck. We’ve searched some of our favorite retailers for the best varsity jackets and found a few major touchdowns. From cropped beauties with fur sleeves, to oversized coats with cute embroidery, read ahead for our top picks!

Cropped Varsity Jackets

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Show off your school spirit in a varsity jacket with your alma mater’s colors. This cropped jacket is available in 12 varsity-inspired styles and two other bold prints!

2. We Also Love: When you think of varsity jackets, oversized plush coats are likely the first to come to mind. This cropped number is effortlessly chic thanks to its smooth and durable fabric!

3. We Can’t Forget: Sprinkle flower power everywhere you go. This single-breasted find features adorable floral embroidery.

4. Bonus: Show up to HOCO looking like an all-star in this cropped varsity jacket. The detailed patches add the most divine touch!

5. Extra: If the letter “D” means something to you, you’ll love this chic cropped jacket. It features traditional varsity-style panels and trimming around the sleeves. Faux-fur sleeves turn this ordinary varsity into an extraordinary one!

6. Luxe Vibes Only: Make the ultimate statement when you attend the big game in this luxurious jacket. Blouson faux-fur sleeves make this traditional varsity bomber stand out!

Oversized Varsity Jackets

7. Lightweight Champ: If you’re in a climate that’s still relatively warm, a heavy varsity jacket might not do. This lightweight, sweatshirt-textured find has all the makings of a traditional varsity but with lighter material!

8. Ready to Go: This varsity jacket has all the fixings. It features elaborate patches and branding on the front and back panels.

9. Perfect for Patches: If “less is more” is your style motto, you’ll love this jacket. The blue and white coat is free of all designs and lettering, ideal for personalizing with your own customizations.

10. Edgy Vibes: Stand out among the crowd in this faux-leather jacket. The contrasting shades in this two-tone jacket are swoon-worthy!

11. All About Texture: Be prepared for non-stop hugs! This fuzzy faux-shearling and faux-leather varsity features the coziest fabric.

Waist-Length Varsity Jackets

12. Winner, Winner: Switch up your school spirit with this reversible varsity bomber jacket from Ralph Lauren. One side features lettered embroidery, while the other features a silky satin finish.

13. TKO: This Good American jacket is a total knockout. Keep it short and simple when you style this heather grey and nude bomber with your favorite sneakers and sweatsuit. You can’t go wrong!

14. Mixed Fabrics: Mixed metals may be a jewelry trend, but this varsity jacket ups the ante. It features faux-leather sleeves, striped ribbed knit accents and wool-woven fabric around the neckline and lapels.

15. Denim Spirit: You probably thought you saw it all until you laid your eyes on this denim bomber. It features floral embroidery on the sleeves and ribbed trim to serve athleisure vibes.

Not what you’re looking for? Read on for more fabulous finds:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out […]

Related: 14 Rain Coats and Bomber Jackets to Stay Stylish and Dry This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fall’s transitional weather is always a bit of a struggle for many fashionistas. The sun can shine bright for one day… and then you’ll be in for rain for the rest of the week. That’s why it’s crucial […]

Related: Jennifer Lopez Made Fuzzy White Coats a Must-Own — Here’s Our Affordable Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cold weather means that outerwear becomes a key part of our outfit. Yes, we want the warmth and protection — but this is an opportunity to add yet another stylish layer to our look! Quilted puffers, woolen peacoats […]