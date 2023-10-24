The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out to be. We all know this transitional season is all about layering, but we don’t all have to look like a marshmallow when snuggled up in those layers — thanks to all of the flattering cardigan options on Amazon!

We scoured the site for the most flattering cardigans available in all shapes, colors and sizes, and have created our own recommendation list for anyone looking for the ultimate cardi to “Add to Cart.” Cropped options? Check. Selections for larger busts? Yep, this big-chested lady made sure to include a few! Classic, oversized and long-line styles? Yes, yes and yes! Keep on scrolling to find the perfect pick to highlight your own gorgeous silhouette — and stay cozy this autumn.

Oversized/Long-Line Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This chunky-knit cutie is the perfect example of a stylish oversized cardigan, featuring large buttons, a V-neck cut and a variety of colorways from neutrals to stripes.

2. We Also Love: You can elevate any fall ‘fit with the help of this lengthy cardigan, which sports a classy blazer-style look.

3. We Can’t Forget: We adore the slouchy style of this oversized lightweight knit cardigan — and its color selections, including fall-ready Dark Apricot and Orange.

4. You Won’t Regret It: The oversized sleeves on this cardigan look cozy enough to snuggle up in, and we love the variety of colors too — like jewel-toned Royal Blue and Emerald Green.

Cropped Cardigans

5. Muy Caliente: This bolero-style beauty is all about the sleeves, which provide soft knit warmth where you need it most.

6. 90s Baby: Exude ’90s vibes in this tie-front cropped cardi, which will pair perfectly with a similarly millennial minidress or a tank top and mom jeans.

7. Classic Queen: Go for a more classic look in this cropped bolero shrug from Grace Karin, which provides the typical cardigan style in a slightly shorter cut.

8. Crop it Like it’s Hot: And if you need a cropped cardigan in a whole variety of colors, go for this open-front fave, which has options in neutrals, neons and almost every shade in between.

9. C-c-c-combo: This stylin’ option combines oversized style with a cropped cut for the best of both trendy worlds!

Cardigans For Larger Busts

10. Delightful Drape: The irregular draped hem of this open-front cardigan will help create a flattering shape and added visual interest at the waistline, emphasizing any gorgeous hourglass shape!

11. Busty Babe: Cropped and bolero-style, this shrug sweater is made specifically for larger busts, available in sizes Large to 5X for the perfect fit.

12. Oversized and Awesome: And for an oversized look, it’s also possible to snag the perfect plus-size pick — like this one from Shiaili, which comes in five colors from Black to Green.

Open/Drape-Front Cardigans

13. Thigh There: The flattering mid-thigh length and easy open front of this longline cardigan makes it perfect for throwing on over your favorite leggings.

14. Loose and Lovely: For a drapey vibe, you can’t get much better than this lightweight open-front duster, which hits just past the tush for maximum comfort and confidence.

15. Looking for Style with a Lantern: Lantern sleeves add a little something extra to any top, and they look especially elegant on this otherwise casual chunky knit cardi.

16. Rock It with Pockets: Long sleeves, long cut and yes, it has pockets — this knit sweater really has it all for fall!

Classic Cardigans

17. A True Original: This lightweight crewneck cardigan from Amazon Essentials is truly the, well, essential version of the style —available in a whole rainbow of colors and in both regular and plus sizes!

18. Fashion Meets Function: And for a slightly different version, this looser-fit cardigan adds on pockets for extra utility along with consummate style.

