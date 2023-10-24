21 Zara-Style Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Stylish All Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I never heard of Zara before moving to New York City (small town probs). Nowadays I’ll browse through the store’s latest fashions, but I rarely buy anything. Why? I know where to shop online to get the Zara look for less money and similar quality — especially when it comes to sweaters.

Of course, now is the time to sweater shop before the weather turns frigid. If you’re after the trendiest, Zara-esque styles, keep reading for our top picks. Happy shopping!

Ribbed Sweaters

1. Everyday Classic: Zara is known for their quality basics, and yes, sweaters are a basic closet essential. We won’t be surprised if this form-fitting option from ZESICA becomes your most-worn top this fall — just $36!

2. The Latest Sweater Trend: Sweaters without sleeves? We’ll take five! Caracilia’s versatile design can be worn on its on for those warmer autumn days, or it can be layered over a long-sleeve shirt — just $30!

3. All About the Angles: The asymmetrical neckline and stitching on this BTFBM sweater is exciting to look at without sacrificing on comfort —just $19!

4. Cold Shoulder: There’s something about an off-the-shoulder sweater that looks so chic and elegant — just $69!

5. Small Details, Big Impact: Between the cropped hem, distressed edges, contrast stitching and drop shoulders, this BDG Urban Outfitters sweater looks like came fresh from a high fashion runway — just $69!

Turtleneck Sweaters

6. Comfy Cozy: Whoever said turtlenecks were boring obviously never laid their eyes on this PRETTYGARDEN masterpiece — was $44, now just $33!

7. Oversized Perfection: No wardrobe is complete without an oversized sweater. Our favorite of the season is this BP pick with its ribbed neck, hem and cuffs — just $60!

8. The Biggest Trend: Yes, you totally need a cold shoulder turtleneck. We’re fans of this tan one from Majorelle — just $178!

9. Sunshine on a Dreary Day: Bright colors aren’t just for summer. Cure the winter and fall blues by wearing this neon Topshop sweater — just $77!

10. Business in the front… Party in the back! Make heads turn when you wear this open-back superdown sweater — was $68, now just $49!

Cardigan Sweaters

11. Your New Favorite Cardigan: This is not old cardigan Taylor Swift sung about finding under someone’s bed. With 17 fun colors and patterns to choose from, this SweatyRocks sweater is full of personality and begging to be worn — just $45!

12. Time for a Night Out! Sweaters for a night out on the town? Sign Us up! This tie-front style from Florens is cute and flirty — just $28!

13. The Softest Ever: You can’t gaze at this fuzzy Pink Queen cardigan and tell me it doesn’t look like the coziest thing on earth — just $32!

14. Forget Buttons: We love that this color-block cardigan has a zipper instead of traditional buttons — just $59!

15. Basically a Blanket: Sure, sherpa coats are cool, but sherpa cardigans are so much cooler. Plus, less structure makes them oh-so-soft — was $50, now just $43!

Sweater Dresses

15. Ultimate Closet Staple: Throw this sweater dress over some tights and combat boots, and you have a trendy fall outfit in seconds — was $60, now just $44!

16. Sugar and Spice: Form-fitting sweater dresses are ideal for cold weather date nights. You’ll feel cozy and look incredible at the same time — just $50!

17. Two is Better than One: This striped two-piece set is adorable together… and just imagine all of the outfit possibilities when you wear the top and skirt on their own — just $109!

18. Pumpkin Spice: Yeah, you definitely need a pumpkin spice latte in hand when wearing this Lulus sweater dress — just $72!

19. Welcome to the Wild Side: This sweater dress is proof that leopard print will never go out of style — just $67!

20. Cable Knit Cutie: Whether you’re out and about or just hanging with the girls, you’ll feel put together and super cozy when wearing this cable knit mini dress — just $43!

21. Gossip Girl Calling: Hi, yes, Serena Van Der Woodsen would like her SHENHE sweater dress back — just $35!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite fashion finds below:

