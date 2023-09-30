Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Finds This Weekend: Pumpkin Spice Edition

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
It’s officially the first full weekend of fall — what better way to celebrate than with an infusion of fall’s favorite flavor? That’s right, we’re talking pumpkin spice, people! In honor of the timeless fall favorite, we’ve scoured the internet for some great pumpkin spice-themed items that you can score for a steal, from wardrobe additions to home decor to, of course, sweets and treats to help make every day a pumpkin-palooza.
Ready to shop? See our 15 favorite pumpkin-tastic online shopping deals for this weekend below, including picks from Amazon, Ulta, Williams-Sonoma and more!
Amazon
TONYMOLY Pumpkin Spice Hand Cream
Mmmm, every application of this Pumpkin Spice Hand Cream from beauty faves TONYMOLY will infuse your vibe with the cozy scent of pumpkin and spice — along with injecting some much needed hydration into your skin.
Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Graphic Tee
Show the world what’s really important this fall season with an adorable t-shirt proclaiming your love of pumpkin spice, available in muted burgundy and rust colors from sizes S-XL.
Hot Sox Pumpkin Spice Crew Socks
Don’t forget to pay tribute to your favorite autumnal treats! These kickers have super-adorbs designs of pumpkin-sprinkle donuts and classic PSLs in both iced and hot varieties. Available in both black and lilac base colors.
Anthropologie
Voluspa Japonica Spiced Pumpkin Latte Glass Jar Candle
Nothing is better on a cozy autumn night than lighting a cozy pumpkin candle! We recommend this elegant option from Voluspa Japonica, whose embellished glass jar makes it a piece of autumn decor in its own right.
Burt’s Bees
Burt’s Bees Limited Edition Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm
With creamy pumpkin spice and a touch of rosemary, this pumpkin spice lip balm from Burt’s Bees will help you indulge in your favorite cold weather flavor with every application. Snap up this seasonal favorite while it’s still in stock!
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Co.
Grounds & Hounds Pumpkin Spice Coffee
What’s more fall than a steaming cup of pumpkin spice coffee? This lovely blend from Grounds & Hounds has yummy tasting notes of whipped cream, pumpkin pie and graham cracker.
Harry & David
Harry & David Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice Box
This amazing box of goodness is really everything nice made with pumpkin spice, including Wolferman’s super-thick pumpkin spice English muffins, a yummy jar of pumpkin butter, Moose Much Pumpkin Spice ground coffee and more! Get this for your fellow pumpkinhead.
La Colombe
La Colombe Pumpkin Spice Latte
If you’re more of an iced coffee fan, we’ve got you covered! La Colombe’s seasonal batch of canned Pumpkin Spice Lattes are perfect to grab and go to wherever your autumn adventures take you.
Magnolia Bakery
Magnolia Bakery Pumpkin Spice Pudding and Cupcakes
Magnolia Bakery is famous for their puddings, and this delicious two-person set of their Pumpkin Spice Cookie Butter Pudding and Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes will make the perfect pairing for an after-dinner screening of your favorite fall film.
Olive and June
Olive and June Nail Art Stickers
These nail art stickers are such a cute way to flaunt your love of fall, with adorable mini designs like candy apples, maple leaves, pumpkin pie and, of course, PSLs.
P.F. Candle Co.
The vibe of this candle is touted as “pumpkin pie, lots of butter and movie marathons,” with notes of “nutmeg, pumpkin, brown sugar and cinnamon.” Yum! Sounds like the perfect autumn night to Us.
Partake Foods
Satisfy your sweet tooth with a little bit of (pumpkin) spice thanks to these soft-baked cookies from Partake Foods! They’re top nine allergen-free, as well as gluten-free and vegan, so pretty much all of your loved ones can enjoy a bite too.
Peet’s Coffee
Peet’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee
Savor the seasonal and aromatic flavor of Peet’s Pumpkin Spice ground coffee with every cozy sip, infused with comforting notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Ulta
Tree Hut Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub
Tree Hut body scrubs are a hit across social media (and with Us!), so we of course must add this seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte Shea Sugar Scrub to our bath time collection.
Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma Pumpkin Spice 4-Piece Kitchen Set
This is the perfect set to pumpkin-ize your kitchen, complete with a lovely pumpkin spice candle, a bottle of hand lotion, a bottle of dish soap and a bottle of hand soap. The stylish metal counter caddy helping to make this set great for gifting too!
