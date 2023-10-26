Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Since her 2008 debut, Lady Gaga has left a lasting impression on fans and industry insiders. Her unique style, stunning makeup looks and undeniable skills as a singer and songwriter have etched her in history as an undisputed mega-star. And of course, Gaga’s acclaimed performance at the 2023 Academy Awards showcased her utmost dedication to her craft.

Less than an hour after she appeared in full glam on the red carpet, the singer delivered a moving performance completely makeup-free. Going from a smoldering dark eyeshadow vibe with bold red lips to a squeaky clean face left many of Us wondering which makeup remover she used.

Now, we can’t officially confirm which remover Gaga’s longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, reached for at the Oscars. However, in 2019, Tanno revealed to Harper’s Bazaar the tried-and-true product she often uses on the Haus Labs founder. “I like to kick it old school. I like the Lancôme Bi-Facil,” she told the publication. “Also, argan oil — Gaga taught me that,” the pro-MUA confessed. And thankfully, we can snag the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover on sale at Amazon!

With Halloween only days away and the holiday season approaching soon after that, having a cleanser on hand to remove stubborn makeup and glitter is a must for any savvy shopper! With a near-perfect 4.8 rating on Amazon, this makeup remover features an award-winning water and oil bi-phase formula proven to swipe away even the peskiest of waterproof products. Let that sink in for a second — melting away stubborn eyeliners and lipsticks without irritation? Sounds like a win to Us!

For best use, shake the bottle to activate the formula. Saturate a cotton round or cotton ball and glide the remover over closed eyes and lips to remove makeup. Due to its bi-phase water and oil-based formula, you should follow this remover with a gentle cleanser.

Of course, shoppers adore this product as much as Gaga’s top-notch team. Amazon reviewers have shared their favorable experiences with the remover. “This is the only product I use to remove my eye makeup,” one shopper revealed. “It is gentle takes off mascara without a lot of rubbing.” Another reviewer dubbed the remover “the best eye makeup remover” they have ever used. We’re prone to agre!

Ready to wipe away spooky season and holiday makeup without the hassle? Snag Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Removerwhile it’s still on sale at Amazon!

Get the Lancôme Bi-Facil Double-Action Eye Makeup Remover (originally $50) for just $43 at Amazon!

