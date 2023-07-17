Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You’ve lost track of the number of times you have changed your skincare products in an attempt to find a face wash that doesn’t burn, trigger redness, or leave your skin feeling like it’s been in a tussle with a grater. You’ve even started dreading the twice-daily ritual of washing your face.

That ends now. We’ve put together a list of the 16 best face washes for sensitive skin in 2023 on the market. And we haven’t just included the products that cost the equivalent of a weeks’ groceries – there’s a little something in there for everyone with sensitive skin.

Before we delve into specific products, let’s take a closer look at what it means to have sensitive skin.

What is sensitive skin?

Sensitive skin is a broad term that is used to describe skin that reacts easily to – and is unable to tolerate – certain conditions.

These conditions may be environmental, such as harsh weather conditions, pollution, diet or skin care products, but sensitivity may also be linked to underlying medical conditions (such as eczema or rosacea) or hormonal changes. Even stress can trigger skin sensitivity. Some people are more genetically predisposed to having sensitive skin, and, as we age and our skin becomes thinner, it is more likely to be reactive.

Signs of skin sensitivity include: redness, itching, inflammation, burning, stinging, tightness, flakiness, and discomfort.

Skin that is sensitive might burn or sting after it comes into contact with cosmetic or cleaning products, or it might feel inflamed or uncomfortable after you’ve been exercising or spending time in the sun.

There are so many potential triggers for sensitive skin and they differ from one person to the next, which means that – to a certain degree at least – managing sensitive skin is a personal journey that only you can undertake. On this journey you need to find answers to the following questions: what triggers my skin, what soothes my skin, and what makes my skin more resilient?

Guidelines for finding a face wash for sensitive skin

Cleansers are all about ridding your face of dirt, make-up, excess oil, and impurities, but sometimes the surfactants or exfoliators used can be a little too effective.

Instead of just cleaning your face, the wrong skincare product – which might be okay for someone with less sensitive skin – can disrupt your protective skin barrier. This barrier is there to keep the good stuff (including moisture) in and the bad stuff out. Damaging this barrier can result in loss of hydration, inflammation, and infection.

Making sure that the cleanser you are interested in buying is hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin, and non-comedogenic is a good place to start, but you should also take a closer look at the list of ingredients to make sure nothing disagreeable has snuck in there.

Ingredients to avoid

As a general rule, the greater the number of ingredients in the product, the more likely it is that one of them will cause your sensitive skin to have an adverse reaction. If in doubt, opt for a product with a short list of ingredients.

There are certain ingredients that you should specifically try to avoid if you have sensitive skin.

In addition to the usual ingredients-to-be-shunned (sulfates, parabens, phthalates), you should also steer clear of artificial fragrances, colorants, soaps, and abrasive physical exfoliators.

Ingredients that are commonly used to treat acne, such as benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid, and alpha-hydroxy acids (such as glycolic acid or lactic acid) that are regularly included in anti-aging formulas may also be too strong for sensitive skin. Retinoids, chemical sunscreens, and isopropyl alcohol are often problematic too.

Ingredients to look out for

To care for your sensitive skin, look for products that contain moisturizing, soothing, and anti-inflammatory ingredients. Replenishing and maintaining your skin’s natural barrier can help to reduce the sensitivity of your skin.

Humectants: these are ingredients that attract and hold water in your skin. Humectants commonly found in skincare products include hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These are usually gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin.

Ceramides: these are lipids that form part of your skin’s natural protective barrier. By using products that contain ceramides, you can strengthen this natural barrier and reduce sensitivity.

Niacinamide: a form of vitamin B3, niacinamide acts to boost your skin’s defenses, helping it to fight off environmental stressors. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, which means that it can reduce redness.

Natural ingredients: there are certain natural ingredients which can soothe the skin and reduce inflammation. These include aloe vera, green tea, licorice, colloidal oatmeal, algae, soy, cucumber, and rosehip oil.

The Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin

This cleanser from Blu Atlas is packed full of the good stuff, and only the good stuff. No sulfates, parabens, phthalate, or artificial fragrances here. In fact, 98% of the ingredients are naturally derived from plants, fruits, and minerals.

The very fine and absorbent particles of the bentonite – volcanic ash – provide a gentle exfoliation to rid your pores of grime, dead skin cells, and excess sebum. Pomegranate seed oil, which is rich in essential omega fatty acids and vitamins A, C and K, nourish your skin and reduce inflammation. The lactobacillus ferment filtrate, which has been included to support your skin’s microbiome, has a soothing effect.

While those with very sensitive skin often have to skip the step of exfoliation, the volcanic ash used in this formula is not in any way abrasive and the nourishing pomegranate seed oil ensures that your skin doesn’t feel stripped or scrubbed. One online reviewer remarked that with this product he no longer feels abused by his face wash.

“My skin is super sensitive so I was really worried this would be another disappointment. I’m happy to report that this is one of the very few face washes to not irritate my skin.”

The only thing about this cleanser that seems to polarize users is the fact that it comes in a glass bottle. What can we say? We love it. Less plastic in the world can only be a good thing and we’re putting it as number one in our list of the best washes for sensitive skin in 2023.

Containing only natural ingredients and free of more than 85 common allergens and irritants, this creamy cleanser from Tata Harper is the height of luxe. Formulated for reactive, stressed, sensitive, or dry skin, this face wash contains a blend of ingredients to cleanse and soothe the skin whilst also providing support for the skin barrier.

A bubbly blend of cassava tapioca and natural surfactants removes impurities, while jojoba esters dissolve the buildup of sebum and dead skin cells. A complex of stress-counteracting calendula, borage, alfalfa, chamomile, and lavender extracts provides antioxidants, essential fatty acids and restorative nutrients, which leave your skin feeling calm and soothed.

The formula also includes a blend of oils – maracuja seed, apple seed, olive, grape seed, and evening primrose – to support your skin’s protective barrier.

The only downside to this luxurious product? It comes with a hefty price tag.

Formulated specifically for daily use on sensitive skin, this cleanser from Vanicream has a short list of ingredients that is free of the usual chemical irritants and harsh cleansing agents. In addition to this, it is also free of a number of ingredients that are often regarded as positive, such as botanical extracts and essential oils that may cause sensitivity in some users. It does contain coco-glucoside (a naturally derived surfactant that gently cleanses the skin) and glycerin for a boost of hydration.

Not only has this product been awarded the Seal of Acceptance by the National Eczema Association (suggesting that it is gentle enough for the most sensitive skin), it also garners five-star ratings from the majority of users (81%) on Amazon. One online reviewer on this site wrote:

“This stuff has drastically changed my skin – and I only switched to it a week ago! The persistent redness I’d had for over a decade is now non-existent, and this is the only cleanser I’ve ever used that I can put directly on the seborrheic dermatitis around my nose and it doesn’t irritate it at all! Also, since starting this cleanser, my hyperpigmentation has cleared significantly and all my dry, flaky areas are gone! I actually look forward to washing my face now.”

What if, instead of causing your skin to flare up, a cleanser could actually calm it down? Hello UltraCalming from Dermalogica. This pH-balanced, non-foaming cleanser has been specifically formulated to reduce redness and discomfort. It’s great not only for those with sensitive skin, but also for those whose skin has undergone a treatment such as a chemical peel or skin that has been the victim of overzealous exfoliation.

In addition to providing relief to angry skin, this cleanser also reinforces your skin’s protective barrier, making it stronger and less reactive. Gently massage the cleanser into your neck and face with light-upward strokes and then either rinse or wipe away. The fact that this cleanser can just be wiped off with a soft cloth or cotton wool makes it ideal for sensitive skin.

This face wash from Cetaphil has been around – and loved – since 1947. A simple formulation of eight ingredients that barely changed in 75 years. So, why the change in formula in 2022? The original Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser contained both sulfates and parabens… ingredients that we now know aren’t so great for your skin or general wellbeing.

Those pesky ingredients have been ditched and the new formula – still only 10 ingredients (including water) – now boasts niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin. Niacinamide reduces inflammation and panthenol and glycerin boost hydration. The cleansing action is achieved using micellar technology.

The brand claims that this new formula provides defense against five of the signs of sensitivity, namely dryness, irritation, roughness, tightness, and a weakened skin barrier. The fact that it continues to be as popular as ever suggests that it does just that.

Occupying the number two spot in Amazon’s best seller ranking in the category of facial cleansing washes, La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser rids the skin of impurities without disrupting its natural moisture barrier or delicate pH balance. In a consumer study spanning four weeks, 94% of users said that the cleanser felt gentle on their skin and 93% agreed that it rinsed off easily.

The key ingredients in this nourishing formula include La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, niacinamide, glycerin, and ceramide-3.

Sourced in the town of La Roche-Posay in France, the prebiotic thermal water contains minerals, trace elements, and a high concentration of selenium (a natural antioxidant). Ceramides, which are lipids naturally found in the skin, play an important role in maintaining the protective skin barrier. The ceramide used in this formula – ceramide-3 or Ceramide NP – is a skin-identical lipid, which makes it particularly effective in supporting your skin’s natural defense system.

As is the case with all Simple products, the Micellar Cleansing Water doesn’t contain any dyes, artificial fragrances, or harsh chemicals that may irritate your sensitive skin.

This simple formula (you see what we did there?) includes triple-purified water infused with vitamins B3, B5, C and E. Powerful enough to remove make-up and any impurities that may be clogging your pores, this micellar cleansing water won’t leave your skin feeling dry or aggravated. In fact, the brand claims that using this cleanser instantly increases skin hydration by 90%!

Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and pH-balanced, this cleanser can be gently applied with a cotton round. No need to rinse! Clean, fresh skin in one easy step? Yes please!

If you are looking for reliable, affordable skincare products, it’s hard to go wrong with CeraVe and their hydrating facial cleanser is no exception.

Approved by the National Eczema Association, this non-comedogenic face wash is free of any added fragrances and other common irritants. As the name suggests, it is also highly hydrating, which means that it can clean your skin without disrupting its natural protective barrier and deserves its place in our 16 best face washes for sensitive skin in 2023.

A patented delivery system ensures that moisturizing ingredients, such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid, are released over a period of 24 hours, thus maintaining your skin’s moisture levels throughout the day.

In case your French isn’t up to scratch, “antirougeurs” basically means anti-redness, and, if you have sensitive skin, you’re probably thinking: sign me up for some of that!

This soothing cleansing milk doubles up as a cleanser and a make-up remover. Not only does it safely remove dirt and make-up from your face and eye area, it also soothes sensations of tightness and discomfort. These characteristics mean that this no-rinse cleanser is also a great option if you have undergone some sort of dermatological procedure or have neglected the most important rule of skincare (protection from the sun!).

What is the secret behind this soothing goodness? In addition to being enriched with calming Avène Thermal Spring Water, this cleanser also contains the proprietary TRP-Regulin™ that acts to reduce sensations of skin reactivity. Clinical trials of this cleanser found that, after 15 days of use, 99% of users were satisfied and 96% felt that their skin was soothed.

Living with sensitive skin can make you feel like you are constantly in need of a little first aid. While wrapping your face up in protective bandages is rarely an option, this fragrance-free cleanser from First Aid Beauty will help soothe your skin and safeguard it against environmental stressors.

This sumptuous, creamy cleanser – which contains aloe, allantoin, and glycerin – works to maintain your skin’s naturally acidic pH balance, thus reducing flare-ups in sensitivity. It is also packed full of antioxidants that reduce inflammation and help your skin to fight free radicals.

What this product doesn’t contain is many of the ingredients that can cause a reaction in sensitive skin: no alcohols, artificial colorants, artificial fragrances, lanolin, mineral oil, parabens, petrolatum, phthalates, propylene glycol, sulfates, talc, formaldehydes, oxybenzone, coal tar, triclocarban, ethanol, gluten, nuts, or silicone!

Based on clinical studies, Fresh claims that their best-selling face wash maintains the skin’s natural pH-level and increases moisture by 10%. How does it achieve this? It contains three hydrating ingredients that work well with sensitive skin: soy, cucumber, and aloe vera.

The soy proteins not only help to deeply cleanse pores, they also improve skin elasticity and decrease redness. With a nod to improving sustainability, the brand upcycles this ingredient by using byproducts from the food sector. The cucumber extract, which gives this cleanser its distinctive scent, has a cooling effect that contributes to reducing irritation, redness, and puffiness. And – as if that weren’t already enough to convince you to slather this lightweight gel all over your face – the aloe vera packs a soothing punch of hydration.

Now, back to that distinctive scent: some love it and others can’t get past it. So, if you are thinking of buying this cleanser, try to get a whiff of it first.

Another affordable-yet-effective option on this list of the best face washes for sensitive skin in 2023, the Ultra Gentle Hydrating Daily Cleanser from Neutrogena is so mild it can even be used by those with sensitive skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea.

This hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free face wash was specifically formulated with as few ingredients as possible – there are only 12 ingredients on the list and the first of these is water. So, what else does it have? Mild surfactants to cleanse your skin and glycerin to ensure that it stays adequately moisturized. It’s not revolutionary, but it works.

“I love this cleanser,” writes one online reviewer. “I have had acne for over 10 years and whenever I would use up a bottle of cleanser, I would move on to a different one, hoping it would be ‘the one’. This is it for me! My skin is incredibly sensitive and I have either broken out or had allergic reactions to a plethora of different products. This cleanser doesn’t leave me feeling tight or dry at all – I typically only use it at night and just rinse with water in the morning, but I can use it twice a day with no ill effects.”

The key ingredient in this soothing cleanser from The Inkey List is – yep, you guessed it – oats. To be more specific, 3% oat kernel oil and 1% colloidal oatmeal. Colloidal oatmeal is an ingredient often used in formulations for sensitive skin because of its ability to soothe irritation and reduce the appearance of redness. The oat kernel oil not only helps to remove blackheads, but also reinforces your skin’s moisture levels.

This oil-based cleanser can be used to remove make-up in a double-cleanse routine (even the stubborn stuff is easy to wipe away) or on its own as a moisturizing face wash. Better yet, turn it into a mask by allowing a layer of the product to sit on your skin for 10 minutes before washing it off.

“My combination, easily-irritated and sensitive skin adores Oat Cleansing Balm,” writes one online reviewer. “It’s so soothing and relieves redness and itching. It was a product I didn’t know I needed and now I genuinely look forward to coming home to use this product.”

If there is a downside to this product, it is that because it contains oils it is sensitive to changes in temperature. In colder weather it might harden up, making it more difficult to get out of the tube. If this happens, run the tube under warm water until the product softens up.

Did you know that you don’t actually have to eat spinach or kale to benefit from all that super-green goodness? It turns out that you shouldn’t just be putting these superfoods into your body, you should also be putting them onto your skin. Think of this cleanser as a green smoothie for your face!

Youth to the People has harnessed the powerful antioxidants found in kale, spinach, and green tea to create a cleanser that effectively cleans, balances your pH, and doesn’t dry out your skin. Sensitive skin will love the soothing, cooling sensation that the spinach offers and the anti-inflammatory effects of the green tea. Be sure to massage the cleanser into your skin for at least 30 seconds to reap the benefits.

The bad news: if you want the rest of your body to benefit from all the phytonutrients and vitamins found in leafy green veg, you’re going to have to eat some kale too.

Sensitive skin is often dry and a lot of the products on the market for sensitive skin focus on replenishing moisture. But what if your sensitive skin is oily and prone to acne? How do you go about tackling your breakouts without causing your skin to flare up?

This cleanser from Mario Badescu may just be the answer. While it does contain a smidgen of salicylic acid (we know, we know… we said you should ideally avoid that ingredient), a soothing blend of botanicals (aloe vera, chamomile and thyme) acts to prevent irritation, dryness and redness. In an online review, one devotee of the brand wrote:

“I use this cleanser with the special cucumber toner and it has cleared up my acne and improved my skin’s texture and visibly reduced my acne scars. This works better than prescription products that I have used in the past. I have oily and sensitive skin and this has been great for keeping my face dry (but not feeling tight) throughout the day.”

This cleanser from SkinCeuticals is so mild that the brand suggests it can be used several times a day without irritating the skin. In fact, it can be used to sooth and calm sensitive areas. The list of ingredients has been kept to a minimum to limit potential sensitivity, but it does include an emollient-rich surfactant and a 3% concentration of key ingredients – allantoin, glycerin, and orange oil – to leave you with softer, calmer skin.

Free of sulfates, soap, synthetic fragrances, dyes, and alcohol, this face wash is gentle enough to be used on skin that has undergone some form of cosmetic procedure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes should I make to my routine?

In addition to finding the correct product for your sensitive skin, you should also take a closer look at your skincare routine. If you have sensitive skin, opt for a minimalist routine.

Don’t wash your face more than is necessary.

Don’t rub or scrub your face.

Don’t use strong anti-aging or anti-blemish products.

Introduce new products slowly and one at a time, and always do a patch test.

Find a sunscreen for sensitive skin and wear it religiously.

Why is the pH-level important in a cleanser?

Your skin has a pH-level of between 5 and 6, which means that it is naturally slightly acidic. A pH value of 7 is considered neutral and anything above that is alkaline. So, why do you want to avoid face washes that take your pH-balance out of this optimal range? Skin with a more alkaline profile (think, higher numbers) tends to be dryer and more sensitive. Not only this, but bacteria thrive more in an alkaline environment. So, keep an eye out for products that mention that they have an optimal pH-level or promise to balance out your skin’s pH.