Have you shopped the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul yet? Whether you’re on your first or fifth purchase, the deals are still going strong — and you have through November 5 to shop!

We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but right now, we’re zoned in on celebrity-favorite finds. Let’s fill your routine with the same products your favorite stars use. Shop the best of the best on sale below!

Kim Kardashian — Bio-Oil Skincare Oil

Kardashian once told Us that she used this oil to prevent wrinkles around her eyes and stretch marks around her body!

Was $21 You Save 33% On Sale: $14 See it!

Selena Gomez — Mario Badescu Facial Sprays

Gomez likes to use this iconic facial spray before an early morning flight!

Was $28 You Save 21% On Sale: $22 See it!

Meghan Markle — Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Markle used to use this styling spray to give her hair “a little extra bounce” back when she was filming Suits!

Was $49 You Save 10% On Sale: $44 See it!

Hailey Bieber — Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron

We once spotted this gorgeous curling iron in one of Bieber’s Instagram Stories!

Was $50 You Save 48% On Sale: $26 See it!

Elizabeth Olsen — Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk

Olsen once noted that she loves this dry shampoo to add volume to her “limp” locks!

Was $14 You Save 21% On Sale: $11 See it!

Looking for something else? Explore the rest of the Holiday Beauty Haul here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

