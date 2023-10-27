Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Have you shopped the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul yet? Whether you’re on your first or fifth purchase, the deals are still going strong — and you have through November 5 to shop!
We previously curated a list of can’t-miss deals in this sale, but right now, we’re zoned in on celebrity-favorite finds. Let’s fill your routine with the same products your favorite stars use. Shop the best of the best on sale below!
Kim Kardashian — Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
Kardashian once told Us that she used this oil to prevent wrinkles around her eyes and stretch marks around her body!
Selena Gomez — Mario Badescu Facial Sprays
Gomez likes to use this iconic facial spray before an early morning flight!
Meghan Markle — Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
Markle used to use this styling spray to give her hair “a little extra bounce” back when she was filming Suits!
Hailey Bieber — Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron
We once spotted this gorgeous curling iron in one of Bieber’s Instagram Stories!
Elizabeth Olsen — Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk
Olsen once noted that she loves this dry shampoo to add volume to her “limp” locks!
