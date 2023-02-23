Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waking up early is hard. It can be difficult enough waking up to an alarm every day for work, but getting out of bed even earlier than usual for a flight, for example, is truly a test of willpower. The trick is to have an early morning routine already set, making things easier on your mind and helping you feel awake and rejuvenated faster.

Many people will opt for a cup of coffee or a shower first thing, but we don’t want you to forget about skincare! If you are taking a flight, you’re about to face some super dry air, so you’ll want to prep your skin accordingly. How about taking on the task the Selena Gomez way?

Starting at $7.00 See it!

This incredibly inexpensive and highly-rated skincare find is actually Gomez’s first step in her beauty routine when prepping for a 6 a.m. flight, as shown on her TikTok. The video began with a quick eye rub and yawn before the Only Murders in the Building actress popped on a headband and grabbed her face mist.

Gomez showed her Mario Badescu facial spray to the camera before misting it all over her face, her eyes closed as she enjoyed the self-care moment. She specifically used the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater version of the spray, which you can pick out easily due to its pink hue!

This face mist, which is for all skin types, contains key ingredients like rose canina seed extract to rejuvenate, thyme extract to clarify troubled complexions and seaweed extract to soften. The aloe vera is a soothing addition that we always love to see in a gentle, calming product!

Starting at $7.00 See it!

This mist can be used in many ways, ready to infuse hydration not only into the skin on your face and neck but even your hair. You could also try spraying it on your pillow! Use it first thing like Gomez or use it to set dewy makeup, to offer a refreshing pick-me-up or to cool down at night!

This facial spray is vegan and cruelty-free. It’s also free of parabens and sulfates! It’s a clean, safe and totally affordable pick for radiant, reenergized skin. The Amazon page even has five buying options available. You can grab the smaller size or the full size, or you could grab one of the packs of two. Nothing is over $20!

Starting at $7.00 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Mario Badescu here and explore other face mists here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite product below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!