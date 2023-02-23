5 Royal-Approved Fashion and Beauty Finds on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While online shopping is our favorite activity, we can acknowledge the potential downsides too. Our biggest fear is spending our money on something that ends up being lower quality in real life or falls apart just outside of the return window.

How can we feel more confident in our purchases? Reading reviews helps, but we really know we’ve got a winning product on our hands when a literal member of the royal family has used it. Scroll down to see royal-approved fashion and beauty picks, as used by Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II!

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses

These shades became instantly iconic when Markle was spotted wearing them to her baby shower back in 2019!

Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel

Kate is allegedly such a big fan of this anti-aging essential that it was reported she even recommended it to America’s version of royalty, Michelle Obama!

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

This cream, which has been a beloved beauty product for almost a century, recently popped back into the spotlight as Prince Harry revealed in his novel, Spare, that Diana often used it on her lips!

Essie Ballet Slippers Nail Polish

Markle reportedly wore this sheer, pale pink nail polish on her wedding day — but she’s not the only royal fan. The late queen reportedly wore it often since 1989!

Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara

The secret to Kate’s dramatic, smoky eye? Allegedly, the Princess of Wales’ go-to is this volumizing mascara!

