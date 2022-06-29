Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Manicures and nail art have taken on a whole new life over the years. Long acrylics, intricate designs and even gemstones — it’s truly become an art form. But sometimes we just want to keep things simple! Maybe it’s required by a job, but oftentimes it’s just a personal preference. Perhaps it’s because we want to look like a queen or a duchess!

If you want the exact subtle shade that’s allegedly a favorite of both Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II herself, then you’re in luck. No need to go to the nail salon. You can simply grab it right now, on sale, at Amazon, and start painting away!

Get the Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers (originally $9) marked down to just $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

We all remember Markle’s clean and elegant bridal look during her iconic royal wedding with Prince Harry. It makes perfect sense that she reportedly wore this Essie bestseller on her nails, as it’s known for its pale pink glossy glaze. A brilliant pick to not distract from her pristine white dress — but to still look neat and classy!

Queen Elizabeth II may have had some influence too. It’s been reported that she’s been wearing Ballet Slippers since 1989!

Ballet Slippers is known as “an eternal manicurist and fashion stylist favorite,” especially as it looks amazing on all skin tones. It’s a salon-grade polish you can wear to any and every event (or non-event). In 2019, The Zoe Report even reported that 34 bottles sell every hour in the US alone (818 bottles a day)!

Another reason we love this polish is that it’s vegan, with no animal testing involved in its formulation. It’s also free of formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, dibutyl phthalate, toluene, xylene, camphor, ethyl tosylamide and triphenyl phosphate — the big eight no-nos when it comes to clean nail polish!

While this is likely to become your most-worn shade, if you want to upgrade your nail polish collection even more, check out the other colors on the same Amazon page and start stocking up!

