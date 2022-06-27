Channel Meghan Markle’s Denim Vibes With These $26 Shorts From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is a time to truly let denim shine — even if you’re royalty! Meghan Markle, for example, isn’t afraid to rock a chic version of a Canadian tuxedo when she isn’t making official appearances. And we absolutely love it because it means we get some casual fashion inspiration for our everyday lives!

Markle went to support her husband, Prince Harry, at his polo match in Santa Barbara, CA earlier this month, and her all-denim ensemble of a button-up and adorable shorts was just the cutest. She also wore a sweater tied around her shoulders and cool toe-ring sandals. But let’s rewind. How do we actually find shorts like hers? They even look comfortable!

Get the Fuinloth Elastic Waist Denim Shorts (originally $36) for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Markle’s shorts were the DÔEN Lane shorts, which cost a hefty $148 (and are completely sold out right now). That’s why we searched and searched until we spotted this Fuinloth pair, knowing they were the perfect affordable alternative. Like Markle’s, they’re not too short, have a relaxed fit and have that patch pocket design in front. The pockets are super deep and roomy too!

We also specifically adore these Amazon shorts because they have a stretchy, elasticized waistband. No buttons or flies to be accidentally left open! If you’re between sizes, it’s recommended that you size down. The overall looser, softer fit of the cotton-blend material will be a nice sigh of relief too, especially if you’re sick of super tight jean shorts!

The regular blue shade of these shorts makes for a nice match for Markle’s, but you can also grab them in either a lighter or darker shade of blue, or maybe not a blue at all. They come in black, white and grey as well!

You already know these shorts will look cute with a denim shirt, but make sure to wear them with all of your favorite crop tops, tank tops, knotted tees, and off-the-shoulder blouses as well. They’re go-to shorts for summer, for sure!

