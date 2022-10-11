Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There has been so much news swirling about Meghan Markle over the past handful of years. We know we’re staying on top of it, but that doesn’t mean we’re letting our top priorities slide to the side. If Markle is in the picture, fashion inspiration always comes first here on the Shop With Us team!

Back during her 2019 baby shower in New York, months before the birth of adorable little Archie, she was spotted not only in elegant maternity style, but this pair of sunglasses too. They, as most things do, looked brilliant on her — and the sellouts started instantly. Luckily, we’ve spotted them back in stock, but who knows how long we have until they’re gone once again?

Get the Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses at Amazon — before they sell out again!

Reviewers say these Le Specs sunglasses make them feel like glamorous Hollywood actresses from decades past, and we’re definitely getting major Audrey Hepburn vibes ourselves. Even other modern stars like Olivia Palermo are known to rock these shades!

Shoppers say when they wear them, the compliments come at them non-stop, and they love how the oversized look is actually flattering on their face. They say they’re a go-to pair for no-makeup days because of their coverage, and they love how they actually shield their eyes from the sun with 100% UV protection!

These sunnies are bold with a sleek cat-eye effect. They may be oversized, but they’re lightweight, the glossy black acetate frame never leaving us feeling weighed down or irritated. That’s even with the gold-tone metal strip on top, adding a serious streak of sophistication to these beauties!

Le Specs is known for its “bold reinvention of classic shapes,” and as shoppers say, you can’t beat the price for the quality of the brand’s releases. And hey, don’t worry about scratching up that high quality, because these shades come with a case! If we’re going to emulate Meghan Markle, we’re going to do it right, whether we’re on our way to our baby shower or even just to pick up some sandwiches for lunch. These Air Hearts deserve it, and so do we!

