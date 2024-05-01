Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Yes, you read that right! The checkered skater boy shoes you may have kept in your closet since 2012 (like this TikToker) are officially back in style. In fact, many TikTokers like this one are saying they’re “the shoes of 2024” — and I plan to find new ways to style them all year long.

The early 2000s trend was initially brought back to life by style icon and former host of E! News, Morgan Stewart, in February 2024. She wore them in an Instagram post where she paired them with a classic striped button-up top, navy pinstripe pants, gold jewelry and an oversized pair of tan sunglasses. The fashion world was clearly ready for the resurgence of the trend, as it caught fire on TikTok immediately after, now with several videos calling them the “it shoe of 2024.”

After seeing how several TikTokers have made it look so stylish in their outfits, I’ve officially fallen into the “TikTok made me buy it” trope with this shoe. And thankfully I can get them right now, because they’re somehow still in stock at Nordstrom — and easy on the budget, coming in at only $60.

Get the Vans Classic Slip-Ons for just $60 at Nordstrom!

The standout feature of the shoes is their classic black and white checkered upper that is made of a durable canvas fabric. For comfort, they have a softly cushioned heel collar, elastic gore insets (which make them easier to slip on and off) and a cushioned footbed for all-day wear. They also have a textile lining and a thick rubber sole for traction.

With their checkered upper and slight platform heel, they have a bit of a skater feel, but they will also make for a timeless casual shoe in my wardrobe. I plan on dressing them up for days in the office in outfits similar to Stewart’s, with a pair of sleek trousers and a button-up layered with a sweater. Maybe even with a slip skirt or a flowy dress too. But I also plan to wear them casually as well, with my favorite pair of yoga pants or jeans for coffee dates and running errands.

Want to give the “it shoe of 2024” a try for yourself? You can find the shoes for $60 at Nordstrom in the black and white style, an all-white version and a muted pink checkered version.

See it: Get the Vans Classic Slip-On for just $60 at Nordstrom!

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Vans here, and don’t forget to check out Nordstrom’s Sale & Clearance section for more great finds!