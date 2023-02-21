Princess Diana’s Iconic 8-Hour Cream Is Still Available Today — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There aren’t too many skincare products out there we’d describe as “miracle” products, but sometimes, one really shines through thanks to its heavenly, indisputable results. When a product is continuously made for decades — and has the seal of approval from the British royal family — we know it’s worthy of the description!

One product that some have trusted their entire lives and others are happily discovering for the first time is the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream. Thanks to a certain revealing memoir, we’ve learned that Princess Diana herself was even a huge fan!

Get the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

This all-in-one moisturizer made a memorable appearance in Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, in a story readers were quick to share. He called a frostbite incident following a 2011 trip to the North Pole and how a friend encouraged him to use this cream to help the healing process. In the story, he mentioned how his mother used to apply the same cream to her lips!

This moisturizer has a silky balm-cream texture and is designed for head-to-toe hydration, healing and more. It can be used to moisturize and soothe dry hands, dry patches on your body or chapped lips, and it’s a great choice for dry nails and cuticles or even windburns, scrapes and irritations. It can also be used as a beauty product! Try using it to help tame flyaways and style your eyebrows, or use it as a cheek highlight!

This famous, fragrance-free cream was created back in 1930 by Elizabeth Arden herself. It’s still a fan-favorite nearly 100 years later. With ingredients like petrolatum, vitamin E and salicylic acid, it’s designed to calm, moisturize and protect skin for up to eight hours at a time. You can apply liberally and as often as you’d like!

Considering its multitude of potential uses and its thumbs up from both Princess Diana and Prince Harry, it’s amazing that this cream is under $30. It’s on Amazon Prime too!

