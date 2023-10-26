Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean we can’t fake a summer tan! In fact, fall and winter is when we crave color the most. Now that we’re bundled up for sweater weather, our complexion is turning as white as snow. If we don’t act fast, Casper the Friendly Ghost may just have to be our Halloween costume! But thanks to a tip from a Bachelor Nation alum, we just figured out how to get a glow without laying in the sun!

Hannah Ann Sluss won Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but the content creator is now engaged to football player Jake Funk, who recently joined the Miami Dolphins. While vlogging her first Dolphins game on TikTok, Hannah Ann walked followers through her beauty routine. “I tried to give myself a glow as much as possible,” she said. “I added this Hydro Boost Gradual Tanner and it is amazing. You guys have to get it.”

Now we know the secret behind the model’s sun-kissed skin! If you want to darken up for the dark days ahead, then shop this self tanner!

Get the M-61 Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Build a natural-looking tan with the M-61 Hydraboost Body Butter Gradual Tan. This tinted body butter nourishes and firms your skin while delivering streak-free color. This moisturizing self tanner also softens skin and reduces the appearance of cellulite and fine lines. No sunless tanning scent or sticky residue!

Formulated with vitamin B, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, this body butter instantly plumps your skin. Meanwhile, the aloe, coconut oil and shea butter provide a burst of soothing hydration.

If you want a subtle glow without the messy maintenance of a spray tan, then this product will be your holy grail. Just make sure to thoroughly wash your hands after application!

One shopper gushed, “I love this moisturizer. It is rich, creamy and not oily. It absorbs quickly into my 60+ aged skin. The gradual tan addition is great-no bad smell, no orange, just a nice glow!” Another customer called this body butter “the best gradual self tanning lotion!”

Take a page out of Hannah Ann’s playbook with this gradual self tanner!

