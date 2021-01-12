Elizabeth Olsen Loves This Powder Dry Shampoo for Full, Voluminous Waves

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The amount of dry shampoo we own kind of seems like a crime. We’re getting away with not washing our hair for days at a time, and no one can catch us! That’s why we need a dry shampoo that won’t leave behind white residue or let any grease peep through our strands. That’s why we love Klorane.

The Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk (Non-Aerosol) is a powder dry shampoo, which many of us have never used before. Someone who does use it, however, is Elizabeth Olsen, also known as Scarlet Witch in the mega-popular Avengers franchise!

Olsen described her hair to The New York Times as “sad” and “limp.” She uses many products to not only produce, but maintain volume, admitting that she loves to skip out on washing her hair as often as possible. She listed out some of her favorite products, noting, “I have the Klorane powder that poofs on, and I like the Klorane sprays.” She also gushed about pairing it with an Oribe texture spray — the one that Meghan Markle loves!

This dry shampoo is eco-friendly, as it uses a non-aerosol can, making it ideal for traveling! It’s certainly quieter than aerosol sprays, too. All it takes is a few poofs of powder! We know what you’re thinking – isn’t white powder the thing we’re trying to avoid when it comes to dry shampoo? Sure, some types. But this is the good type that disappears as it’s brushed through! (Editor’s Note: It’s true; I’ve used it and even prefer it to sprays on my thick-yet-limp hair!)

Shoppers are saying this powder shampoo lasts “10 times longer” than sprays. One said it “makes their hair shine,” and another called it “the most amazing dry shampoo on the market” after using it for five days straight with no washing at all! We happen to agree!

This powder can banish excess oil from our roots, all the while softening hair and boosting volume for a blowout-worthy ‘do. The formula, featuring oat milk extract, is composed of absorbent micronized powders that will leave hair looking (and smelling) fresh and clean!

To use this unique dry shampoo, we first start by shaking the bottle. Hold it 10 inches away from hair and lightly squeeze the bottle at the sides, focusing on the roots. No one taught me how to do this the first time I used it, so you can only imagine how confused I was! Thankfully, it all worked out. Let the powder sit for two minutes and then brush hair thoroughly!

Not only is this Klorane dry shampoo eco-friendly, but it’s sulfate-free, paraben-free and all-natural as well. No harmful colorants, either, so we can feel good about using it, even if we’ve been piling it on for days! If anything, our hair will thank us.

Who’s ready to make the switch from spray to powder? We promise that it’s worth a shot. Plus, Olsen is a serious beauty, so we’re into checking out anything she uses. Her hair always looks amazing, so we’d never know that she uses so much dry shampoo! Except now we do know, and it makes everything that much sweeter!

