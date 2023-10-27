Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Blake Lively is in “knit” to win it.
The Age of Adaline actress was photographed in New York City on Thursday, October 26, after a meetup with BFF Taylor Swift. She wore a fitted beige top underneath a shawl-collar cardigan in a similar shade for a fall-friendly aesthetic and comfortable coziness. She also wore baggy blue jeans, a darker blue Chanel bag and brown UGG shoes to complete her look.
We all need a comfy cardigan like this in our wardrobe — so let’s make it happen! This Merokeety sweater from Amazon is our pick for recreating Lively’s look!
Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Button Lapel Cardigan Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.
Like Lively’s piece, this Amazon sweater has a shawl neckline, a button-up placket, patch pockets and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. The option also comes in a very similar neutral color, which we especially love for this time of year. Its slouchy fit and cozy knit will have you reaching for it every time you leave the house (or even when you stay in)!
This cardigan can be bought in khaki and lighter beige shades — not to mention 14 other hues. Loving the vibe but want to see a few more options before checking out? We’ve got you. Check out our other Amazon finds below!
