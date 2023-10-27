Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Blake Lively is in “knit” to win it.

The Age of Adaline actress was photographed in New York City on Thursday, October 26, after a meetup with BFF Taylor Swift. She wore a fitted beige top underneath a shawl-collar cardigan in a similar shade for a fall-friendly aesthetic and comfortable coziness. She also wore baggy blue jeans, a darker blue Chanel bag and brown UGG shoes to complete her look.

We all need a comfy cardigan like this in our wardrobe — so let’s make it happen! This Merokeety sweater from Amazon is our pick for recreating Lively’s look!

Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Button Lapel Cardigan Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Lively’s piece, this Amazon sweater has a shawl neckline, a button-up placket, patch pockets and ribbing at the cuffs and hem. The option also comes in a very similar neutral color, which we especially love for this time of year. Its slouchy fit and cozy knit will have you reaching for it every time you leave the house (or even when you stay in)!

This cardigan can be bought in khaki and lighter beige shades — not to mention 14 other hues. Loving the vibe but want to see a few more options before checking out? We’ve got you. Check out our other Amazon finds below!

Get the Merokeety Long-Sleeve Button Lapel Cardigan Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop other similar cardigans we love:

Not your style? Explore all sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Hailey Bieber Grabs Lunch in the Slouchy Sweater of Our Dreams Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hailey Bieber has perfected the “model off duty” look. Bieber stepped out for lunch at Croft Alley in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 25. She may have been dressed casually, but she still elevated serious A-list fashion girl […]

Related: Sofia Vergara Puts a Light and Cozy Spin on Zebra Print Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We have all eyes on zebra print right now thanks to Sofia Vergara. The Modern Family actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24, after an alleged date night, choosing to keep things cozy with a […]

Related: This Trendy Red Cardigan Is on Sale for 57% Off — Shop Before It Sells Out Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As a fashion writer, it’s my job to keep an eye out for the top trends of the season. And this fall, I’ve observed that two standout styles are red and cardigans. So, why not put these two […]