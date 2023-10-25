Sofia Vergara Puts a Light and Cozy Spin on Zebra Print

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We have all eyes on zebra print right now thanks to Sofia Vergara.
The Modern Family actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24, after an alleged date night, choosing to keep things cozy with a long-sleeve top, white sneakers and comfy zebra-print pants. These high-rise pants featured a stretchy waistband and a lighter take on the popular print, opting for soft beige instead of black.
Need a similar look for your fall wardrobe? This UGG pair is nearly identical — and super affordable!
Get the UGG Daniella Sweatpant in White Zebra (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
These UGG sweats nail the color and design of Vergara’s pants, but instead opt for a jogger silhouette. They’re also high-rise and have an elasticized waistband — and they have side seam pockets! The brushed fleece feeling is totally dreamy too. You’ll wear these indoors, outdoors, everywhere!
Need more zebra print for your wardrobe? Prefer a different colorway or cut? Check out seven more of our favorite zebra-print pants on Amazon below!
Shop more zebra-print pants we love:
- Wdirara Zebra-Print Wide-Leg Pants — $27!
- Allera K Stirrup Leggings — $22!
- Wdirara Flare Pants — $19!
- MakeMeChic Wide-Leg Jeans — $43!
Ella Lust Flare Leggings
SYtrade Fl,a
Ibaiou Bell Bottoms
