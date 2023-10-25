Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Sofia Vergara Puts a Light and Cozy Spin on Zebra Print

By
sofia-vergara
Sofia Vergara at The Albies in NYC on September 28, 2023.Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have all eyes on zebra print right now thanks to Sofia Vergara.

The Modern Family actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 24, after an alleged date night, choosing to keep things cozy with a long-sleeve top, white sneakers and comfy zebra-print pants. These high-rise pants featured a stretchy waistband and a lighter take on the popular print, opting for soft beige instead of black.

Need a similar look for your fall wardrobe? This UGG pair is nearly identical — and super affordable!

sofia-vergara-zebra-print-pants
Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on October 24, 2023. MEGA
See it!

Get the UGG Daniella Sweatpant in White Zebra (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

These UGG sweats nail the color and design of Vergara’s pants, but instead opt for a jogger silhouette. They’re also high-rise and have an elasticized waistband — and they have side seam pockets! The brushed fleece feeling is totally dreamy too. You’ll wear these indoors, outdoors, everywhere!

Need more zebra print for your wardrobe? Prefer a different colorway or cut? Check out seven more of our favorite zebra-print pants on Amazon below!

sofia-vergara-zebra-print-pants-2
Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles on October 24, 2023. MEGA
See it!

Get the UGG Daniella Sweatpant in White Zebra (originally $35) for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more zebra-print pants we love:

Ella Lust Flare Leggings

Flare Leggings for Women - Rave Pants 70s Zebra Stripe Print Elastic Palazzo High Waisted Bell Bottoms Yoga Pants (Brown, S, 1091a)
Ella Lust
Was $25On Sale: $19You Save 24%
See it!

SYtrade Fl,a

SYtrade Blue Purple Zebra Print Women's Flare Leggings High Waist Casual Workout Bell Bottom Pants
SYtrade
$26.00
See it!

Ibaiou Bell Bottoms

amazon-zebra-pants
IBAIOU
$18.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

jennifer-lopez-fuzzy-white-coat

Related: Jennifer Lopez Made Fuzzy White Coats a Must-Own — Here’s Our Pick

amazon-holiday-beauty-haul-wrinkle-fine-line-deals

Related: The Best Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals for Wrinkles and Fine Lines

Amazon cardigans

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type

In this article

1350327383sofia vergara 206

Sofia Vergara

More Stories