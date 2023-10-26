Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a fashion writer, it’s my job to keep an eye out for the top trends of the season. And this fall, I’ve observed that two standout styles are red and cardigans. So, why not put these two looks together with a red cardigan? Boom! Double dose of elegance.

I’ve been searching everywhere for a red cardigan that won’t break the bank, and today I finally found one! This button-down sweater is just what I’ve been looking for. Featuring a cropped cut that hits perfectly at your waist, this lightweight knit is ultra-flattering and fashion-forward. I’m already imagining all the outfits I can wear with this cardigan (the limit does not exist!).

Oh, and did I mention that this classic cardigan is currently on sale at Amazon? Paint the town red in this vibrant and versatile sweater, now 57% off!

Get the Grace Karin Women’s Open Front Knit Cropped Cardigan Sweater for just $22 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

I’m going to be honest with you — I never used to be a cardigan girlie. I was more of a chunky crewneck kind of gal. But now I get the appeal! This Grace Karin cropped cardi can be worn so many different ways! On a warmer fall day, throw this sweater over your shoulders with a white or black tee tucked into blue jeans. It’s giving ‘90s off-duty! You can also rock this red cardigan with a black mini skirt and tall boots.

Take this trendy cardigan from a business meeting to brunch! It’s light enough to throw in your tote in case you get cold during the day. Red is always a vibe over the holidays, so this sweater will stay stylish for many months to come.

Get the Grace Karin Women’s Open Front Knit Cropped Cardigan Sweater for just $22 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

If this particular style is not for you, I came up with a list of other options below!

Other Red Sweaters We Love:

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Elevated Fall Basics That Look So Much More Expensive Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Building out any comprehensive fall wardrobe has to include several “basic” pieces to either accessorize or let work their magic solo — clothing items which can successfully pair with a wide variety of other pieces and exude understated […]

Related: 21 Zara-Style Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Stylish All Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ll let you in on a little secret: I never heard of Zara before moving to New York City (small town probs). Nowadays I’ll browse through the store’s latest fashions, but I rarely buy anything. Why? I know […]

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out […]