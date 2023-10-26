Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Building out any comprehensive fall wardrobe has to include several “basic” pieces to either accessorize or let work their magic solo — clothing items which can successfully pair with a wide variety of other pieces and exude understated style without making any over-the-top fashion statements. However, it can be hard to flesh out any “basic closet” without forking over a large chunk of change to make sure you have the tops, bottoms and outerwear you need and ensure that the items you pick don’t cross the line from basic to, well, boring.

In search of the perfect basics which still look high-fashion (but won’t wipe out your wallet), we found 17 pieces should earn a spot in any autumnal wardrobe. Keep on scrolling for our picks and get ready to save big while conquering fall in style!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This gorgeous sweater adds just a little oomph to a classic basic look with stylish puff shoulders and a soft rib-knit trim.

2. We Also Love: Crisp button-up blouses are a perfect basic wardrobe piece to elevate almost any outfit. Wear tucked in to high-waisted pants, loose outside of jeans or shorts and even paired with an elegant neck scarf for a polished evening look.



3. Go With the Flow: Suit trousers are a staple for hitting the current fashion trends, so be sure to pick up these reasonably-priced flowy slacks from Open Edit to get some elevated style in your autumnal closet.

4. Basic Bae: Every closet needs a little black dress (or LBD, for those in the know). Snag this flattering square-neck tank dress from Michael Kors and make “basic black” your new favorite color.

5. Blaze It: Throw a stylish blazer like this one on top of just about any fall outfit to bring it to the next level — jeans and a tee, a crop top and bike shorts… the possibilities are endless!



6. Turtleneck Time: Turtlenecks are an essential for keeping warm when a chill hits the air. This lovely pick from Lulus looks more luxe than the price would let on (just $45!) and is ideal for pairing with a wide variety of wardrobe pieces.

7. V for Very Fashionable: This V-neck classic-fit sweater from Amazon Essentials comes in a ton of sizes and colors, great for expanding any basic wardrobe.

8. Casual in Cashmere: We’re also surprised that you can score this cashmere classic-fit crewneck sweater for just $128 at J.Crew — but we’re not complaining!

9. Serving Bodysuit: A solid-shaded body suit is a great basic to have in your stable, and this neutral option provides a fitted silhouette perfect to pair with the trousers we picked out just below!

10. Trouser Wowzer: Just as big the blazer trend in the fashion world right now are high-waisted, loose-fitting trousers, and these are a fab staple to add to your wardrobe.



11. Cardi for the Party: Don’t forget a cardigan in your hunt for beautiful basics — they always seem to make any outfit look even more put-together than before!

12. Denim Dame: Denim is an oft-overlooked basic, but a dependable one! These slim-cut wide-leg brushed back jeans look like a million bucks, but will cost you decidedly less.

13. We’re Sensing a Pattern: This silky, satin-y tank is sure to stun at your next cocktail night; wonderful for teaming with slacks at work, and a slinky skirt after hours.

14. Neutral Moment: ‘Tis the season for a good longline sweater-cardigan, and we suggest you don’t leave home without this fashionably oversized bit of neutral outerwear.

15. Wool Wear: Throw on this attractive wool-blend coat to brace against the fall breeze and show off your good taste in the process! We especially love the Vintage Burgundy shade.

16. Tanks a Lot: This ribbed knit tank top just screams “Hamptons in autumn,” don’t you think?

17. Don’t Sweat It: This 100% merino wool sweater is the perfect combination of warm and lightweight for fall, and will also pair with a wide variety of bottoms and outerwear — the signature strength of any good basic fashion piece.

