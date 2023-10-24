Your account
As a Shopping Expert, These Are My 11 Favorite Finds From the Saks Fall Sale

By
houndstooth blazer
Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue has always been my favorite department store for window shopping. All of the designer styles are so dreamy, but sadly, they’re usually out of my budget. So, for most of the year, I just scroll through the site and stroll through the store wishing I could afford the luxury looks.

But today’s my lucky day! From now until Halloween, save up to 30% off premium pieces with the Saks Fall Sale! Since I’m a fashion writer and a shopping expert, I went ahead and picked out 11 elevated essentials that won’t break the bank. From booties to blazers, these budget-friendly deals will take your seasonal style to the next level. Check out my top choices below!

Loeffler Randall Knotted Lamé Satin Clutch

Loeffler Randall clutch
Saks Fifth Avenue

Gold standard! I own this shimmering bow clutch by Loeffler Randall, and it’s the perfect purse for a special occasion. Large enough to store all of your belongings but small enough for a night out.

Was $250You Save 24%
On Sale: $189
See It!

Staud Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Staud maxi dress
Saks Fifth Avenue

Little black dress! This form-fitting long-sleeve dress is a versatile staple for fall and winter.

Was $375You Save 25%
On Sale: $281
See It!

Rag & Bone Holly Striped Alpaca-Blend Sweater

pink sweater
Saks Fifth Avenue

Pretty in pink! We’re smitten with the pattern of this cozy alpaca-blend sweater.

Was $495You Save 20%
On Sale: $396
See It!

Alice + Olivia Embellished Tweed Mini Dress

tweed mini dress
Saks Fifth Avenue

Channel your inner Blair Waldorf in this classic tweed mini dress! Add tights and tall boots once temperatures drop.

Was $595You Save 25%
On Sale: $446
See It!

Splendid Pleated High-Rise Vegan Leather Shorts

Splendid shorts
Saks Fifth Avenue

I’m obsessed with these vegan leather shorts by Splendid! They’re soft, chic and long enough to cover your upper thighs. I suggest styling these shorts with a fitted sweater and tall boots.

Was $118You Save 20%
On Sale: $94
See It!

Mother Zip Ankle Skinny Jeans

Mother skinny jeans
Saks Fifth Avenue

Mother makes the most comfortable and flattering denim! These medium-wash skinny jeans with a raw-edge hem are great for everyday life.

Was $248You Save 30%
On Sale: $174
See It!

ASTR the Label Houndstooth Blazer

houndstooth blazer
Saks Fifth Avenue

Let’s get down to business! This ASTR the Label houndstooth blazer is oversized and elongated. And the wool blend will keep you warm!

Was $178You Save 20%
On Sale: $142
See It!

Splendid Knit Sweater

Splendid knit sweater
Saks Fifth Avenue

A camel crewneck is a fall fashion must-have! Team this sweater with the matching joggers below or opt for blue jeans or faux leather pants instead.

Was $98You Save 20%
On Sale: $78
See It!

Splendid Knit Joggers

Splendid knit joggers
Saks Fifth Avenue

Complete the coordinated look with these Splendid knit joggers! This outfit is a shoo-in for school drop-off.

Was $98You Save 20%
On Sale: $78
See It!

Cole Haan Leather Booties

Cole Haan booties
Saks Fifth Avenue

Looking for leather booties? These Cole Haan shoes are high-quality at a relatively low price.

Was $220You Save 30%
On Sale: $154
See It!

Agolde Wide-Leg Jeans

Agolde jeans
Saks Fifth Avenue

The wide-leg silhouette is still in style, so try out the trend with these Agolde jeans! Great for those days when you just can’t be bothered with a tight fit.

Was $228You Save 25%
On Sale: $171
See It!

