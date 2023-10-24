Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Saks Fifth Avenue has always been my favorite department store for window shopping. All of the designer styles are so dreamy, but sadly, they’re usually out of my budget. So, for most of the year, I just scroll through the site and stroll through the store wishing I could afford the luxury looks.
But today’s my lucky day! From now until Halloween, save up to 30% off premium pieces with the Saks Fall Sale! Since I’m a fashion writer and a shopping expert, I went ahead and picked out 11 elevated essentials that won’t break the bank. From booties to blazers, these budget-friendly deals will take your seasonal style to the next level. Check out my top choices below!
Loeffler Randall Knotted Lamé Satin Clutch
Gold standard! I own this shimmering bow clutch by Loeffler Randall, and it’s the perfect purse for a special occasion. Large enough to store all of your belongings but small enough for a night out.
Staud Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress
Little black dress! This form-fitting long-sleeve dress is a versatile staple for fall and winter.
Rag & Bone Holly Striped Alpaca-Blend Sweater
Pretty in pink! We’re smitten with the pattern of this cozy alpaca-blend sweater.
Alice + Olivia Embellished Tweed Mini Dress
Channel your inner Blair Waldorf in this classic tweed mini dress! Add tights and tall boots once temperatures drop.
Splendid Pleated High-Rise Vegan Leather Shorts
I’m obsessed with these vegan leather shorts by Splendid! They’re soft, chic and long enough to cover your upper thighs. I suggest styling these shorts with a fitted sweater and tall boots.
Mother Zip Ankle Skinny Jeans
Mother makes the most comfortable and flattering denim! These medium-wash skinny jeans with a raw-edge hem are great for everyday life.
ASTR the Label Houndstooth Blazer
Let’s get down to business! This ASTR the Label houndstooth blazer is oversized and elongated. And the wool blend will keep you warm!
Splendid Knit Sweater
A camel crewneck is a fall fashion must-have! Team this sweater with the matching joggers below or opt for blue jeans or faux leather pants instead.
Splendid Knit Joggers
Complete the coordinated look with these Splendid knit joggers! This outfit is a shoo-in for school drop-off.
Cole Haan Leather Booties
Looking for leather booties? These Cole Haan shoes are high-quality at a relatively low price.
Agolde Wide-Leg Jeans
The wide-leg silhouette is still in style, so try out the trend with these Agolde jeans! Great for those days when you just can’t be bothered with a tight fit.
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!