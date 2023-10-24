Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Saks Fifth Avenue has always been my favorite department store for window shopping. All of the designer styles are so dreamy, but sadly, they’re usually out of my budget. So, for most of the year, I just scroll through the site and stroll through the store wishing I could afford the luxury looks.

But today’s my lucky day! From now until Halloween, save up to 30% off premium pieces with the Saks Fall Sale! Since I’m a fashion writer and a shopping expert, I went ahead and picked out 11 elevated essentials that won’t break the bank. From booties to blazers, these budget-friendly deals will take your seasonal style to the next level. Check out my top choices below!

Loeffler Randall Knotted Lamé Satin Clutch

Gold standard! I own this shimmering bow clutch by Loeffler Randall, and it’s the perfect purse for a special occasion. Large enough to store all of your belongings but small enough for a night out.

Was $250 You Save 24% On Sale: $189 See It!

Staud Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Little black dress! This form-fitting long-sleeve dress is a versatile staple for fall and winter.

Was $375 You Save 25% On Sale: $281 See It!

Rag & Bone Holly Striped Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Pretty in pink! We’re smitten with the pattern of this cozy alpaca-blend sweater.

Was $495 You Save 20% On Sale: $396 See It!

Alice + Olivia Embellished Tweed Mini Dress

Channel your inner Blair Waldorf in this classic tweed mini dress! Add tights and tall boots once temperatures drop.

Was $595 You Save 25% On Sale: $446 See It!

Splendid Pleated High-Rise Vegan Leather Shorts

I’m obsessed with these vegan leather shorts by Splendid! They’re soft, chic and long enough to cover your upper thighs. I suggest styling these shorts with a fitted sweater and tall boots.

Was $118 You Save 20% On Sale: $94 See It!

Mother Zip Ankle Skinny Jeans

Mother makes the most comfortable and flattering denim! These medium-wash skinny jeans with a raw-edge hem are great for everyday life.

Was $248 You Save 30% On Sale: $174 See It!

ASTR the Label Houndstooth Blazer

Let’s get down to business! This ASTR the Label houndstooth blazer is oversized and elongated. And the wool blend will keep you warm!

Was $178 You Save 20% On Sale: $142 See It!

Splendid Knit Sweater

A camel crewneck is a fall fashion must-have! Team this sweater with the matching joggers below or opt for blue jeans or faux leather pants instead.

Was $98 You Save 20% On Sale: $78 See It!

Splendid Knit Joggers

Complete the coordinated look with these Splendid knit joggers! This outfit is a shoo-in for school drop-off.

Was $98 You Save 20% On Sale: $78 See It!

Cole Haan Leather Booties

Looking for leather booties? These Cole Haan shoes are high-quality at a relatively low price.

Was $220 You Save 30% On Sale: $154 See It!

Agolde Wide-Leg Jeans

The wide-leg silhouette is still in style, so try out the trend with these Agolde jeans! Great for those days when you just can’t be bothered with a tight fit.

Was $228 You Save 25% On Sale: $171 See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Looking for the Perfect Wool Pea Coat for Fall? This Bestselling Style Is Only $... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s the one item you need in your fall fashion capsule collection? If you ask Us, it’s not cargo pants, puffer vests or pleated skirts (although we love all three of these trendy pieces). It’s a classic pea […]

Related: It’s Trench Coat Season! Shop Trendy and Timeless Styles to Add to Your Closet N... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know the clean girl beauty aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a trend that has completely taken over TikTok and refers to effortlessly chic and minimal makeup. When it comes to fashion, we think […]

Related: 20 Fashionable Lightweight Sweaters for Those In-Between Weather Days Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I love fall just as much as the next person, but I find it so difficult to dress myself. The weather really throws me for a loop when it’s 40 degrees in the morning and 65 by mid-afternoon. […]