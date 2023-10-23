Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s the one item you need in your fall fashion capsule collection? If you ask Us, it’s not cargo pants, puffer vests or pleated skirts (although we love all three of these trendy pieces). It’s a classic pea coat! A wool coat will easily elevate your wardrobe with one simple step. And this timeless staple will go with absolutely any fall or winter outfit! Looking to add this outerwear to your closet without breaking the bank? We’ve got you covered!

This single-breasted pea coat is an Amazon bestseller, and it’s only $57! Keep in mind that most wool coats retail for hundreds of dollars, so this style is a serious steal! Between the sleek silhouette and tailored design, this notched lapel number looks so much more expensive than it is.

Keep scrolling to shop this fall fan-favorite!

Get the Hooever Women’s Winter Wool Coat Casual Notch Lapel Single-Breasted Peacoat for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Stay warm and cozy this fall and winter in the Hooever wool pea coat! While this style is structured, it runs slightly oversized for a relaxed fit. Shoppers say there’s enough room to add a hoodie underneath, which is always a plus in sweater weather.

Equal parts classy and cool, this lapel layering piece just oozes effortless elegance. There are nine different colors to choose from, all of which are fitting for fall. You can’t go wrong with the signature khaki, a gorgeous neutral that goes with everything. But if you’re open to a pop of color, red is especially on trend this season!

When it comes to versatile outerwear, pea coats are our go-to pick! You can team this layering piece with pants, skirts and dresses. Here are a few outfits for inspiration:

A matching sweatsuit with sneakers and this pea coat on top. The ultimate travel uniform! Leggings, Uggs, an oversized sweater with this pea coat. Comfy-chic! A white tee tucked into belted straight-leg pants underneath this pea coat, paired with lug-sole loafers. A sweater dress with knee-high boots and this pea coat for date night. A bodysuit, faux leather pants, heels and this pea coat.

Us and this pea coat? Two peas in a pod! Add this affordable wool coat from Amazon to cart today!

Not what you're looking for? Shop more from Hooever here and explore more pea coats here! Don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

