Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Hailey Bieber Grabs Lunch in the Slouchy Sweater of Our Dreams

By
hailey-bieber-black-slouchy-sweater
Hailey Bieber in Beverly Hills on October 26, 2023.APEX / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber has perfected the “model off duty” look.

Bieber stepped out for lunch at Croft Alley in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 25. She may have been dressed casually, but she still elevated serious A-list fashion girl energy. She wore a slouchy black sweater with the shorts of a bodysuit peeking out from underneath the hem, also donning a red cap and slipping on black sneakers and a Saint Laurent bag.

As we are still polishing up our wardrobe for sweater weather, Bieber’s black pullover was exactly the inspiration we needed. Want a similar one for your closet? Shop our pick!

hailey-bieber-black-slouchy-sweater-2
Hailey Bieber in Beverly Hills on October 26, 2023. APEX / MEGA
See it!

Get the Danedvi Ribbed Slouchy Pullover Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This affordable Amazon sweater has the ribbed knit, the longer silhouette and the oversized slouchiness we were searching for. It’s a new launch for fall, but it already has excellent reviews from shoppers as well. It’s the type of piece that could benefit anyone’s wardrobe, whether you wear it with light-wash jeans and white sneakers or a mini skirt and heeled booties!

This sweater comes in sizes small to XXL and is also available in five other colors. Want to see some other options in black? We’ve picked out seven other knits that reminded Us of Bieber’s top below. All on Amazon!

hailey-bieber-black-slouchy-sweater-3
Hailey Bieber in Beverly Hills on October 26, 2023. APEX / MEGA
See it!

Get the Danedvi Ribbed Slouchy Pullover Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more black sweaters we love:

The Drop Alice Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater

The Drop Women's Alice Crewneck Back Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater, Black, L
The Drop
$45.00
See it!

BTFBM Mock-Neck Fashion Sweater

BTFBM Women's Fashion Sweater Casual Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Fall Winter Clothes Mock Neck Pullover Sweaters Blouse Top(Solid Black, Small)
BTFBM
Was $55On Sale: $41You Save 25%
See it!

Lillusory Oversized Sweater

LILLUSORY Women's Oversized Sweaters Dress 2023 Fall Fashion Trendy Casual Outfits Mock Turtleneck Crew Neck Fuzzy Knit Chunky Warm Knitted Pullover Winter Clothes Black
LILLUSORY
Was $40On Sale: $30You Save 25%
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Automet pullover on Amazon

Related: Get the Luxury lulu Look for Less With This $37 Plush Sweatshirt

jennifer-lopez-fuzzy-white-coat

Related: Jennifer Lopez Made Fuzzy White Coats a Must-Own — Here’s Our Pick

Fashion girl in varsity jacket

Related: 15 Varsity Jackets to Show School Spirit No Matter How Old You Are

More Stories