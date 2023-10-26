Hailey Bieber Grabs Lunch in the Slouchy Sweater of Our Dreams

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hailey Bieber has perfected the “model off duty” look.

Bieber stepped out for lunch at Croft Alley in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, October 25. She may have been dressed casually, but she still elevated serious A-list fashion girl energy. She wore a slouchy black sweater with the shorts of a bodysuit peeking out from underneath the hem, also donning a red cap and slipping on black sneakers and a Saint Laurent bag.

As we are still polishing up our wardrobe for sweater weather, Bieber’s black pullover was exactly the inspiration we needed. Want a similar one for your closet? Shop our pick!

Get the Danedvi Ribbed Slouchy Pullover Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

This affordable Amazon sweater has the ribbed knit, the longer silhouette and the oversized slouchiness we were searching for. It’s a new launch for fall, but it already has excellent reviews from shoppers as well. It’s the type of piece that could benefit anyone’s wardrobe, whether you wear it with light-wash jeans and white sneakers or a mini skirt and heeled booties!

This sweater comes in sizes small to XXL and is also available in five other colors. Want to see some other options in black? We’ve picked out seven other knits that reminded Us of Bieber’s top below. All on Amazon!

Shop more black sweaters we love:

The Drop Alice Back-Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater $45.00 See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

