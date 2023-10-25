Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As a fashion writer, shoe shopping is both my passion and my profession. But out of all the fall footwear I’ve tried on, including luxury labels, these knee-high boots from Lulus are still my favorite. I love these shoes so much that I own them in multiple colors (and I’m currently debating buying another shade)!
These tall boots fit like a glove with a subtly slouchy silhouette and a fashion-forward pointed-toe. The 4-inch block heel is surprisingly comfortable, giving you a boost minus the blisters. And even though the sleek style could pass as designer, these vegan leather boots only cost $56! Score.
Whenever I wear these stylish shoes, I always get compliments from strangers. No one would suspect these bestselling boots to be so budget-friendly! So, if you’ve been searching for the perfect pair for fall, look no further.
Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots for just $56 at Lulus!
The Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots are made for walkin’! Trust me — I swear by sneakers and stumble around in stilettos. There must be magic in these high heels because my feet never hurt after hours on end! As soon as I step into these shoes, I instantly feel confident, comfortable and chic.
Choose from nine different colors: black suede, tan snakeskin, black crocodile print, taupe suede, off-white vegan leather, cranberry crocodile print, nude crocodile print, blue crocodile print and lavender crocodile print. I have the snakeskin and off-white, which both look amazing with any neutral outfit.
Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee High-Boots for just $56 at Lulus!
In terms of styling, we’d suggest rocking these tall boots with any type of skirt, shorts or dress. For date night, team these boots with a vegan leather mini skirt and a bodysuit or a sweater dress. For work, pair these shoes with a long-sleeve flowy frock and add a belt to cinch your waist. You can even layer these boots over skinny or straight-leg jeans with a cozy sweater.
Still on the fence? Here’s some proof that these boots are super popular with shoppers:
- “Love love love these boots. They are so stylish, comfortable, and perfect for holiday outings, date nights or whatever you’re getting into.”
- “These boots are so cute and affordable. The pointed toe is so trendy and makes them look more expensive.”
- “They are super comfortable and fit like a glove. I have bigger calves and normally boots like this don’t fit but these do, and I got so many compliments when I wore them.”
- “These boots are everything — affordable, comfortable and the perfect closet staple.”
Stay on trend with these top-rated boots from Lulus!
See it! Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots for just $56 at Lulus!
Not what you’re looking for? Explore more boots here and shop all other products from Lulus here!
Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!