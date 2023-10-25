Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a fashion writer, shoe shopping is both my passion and my profession. But out of all the fall footwear I’ve tried on, including luxury labels, these knee-high boots from Lulus are still my favorite. I love these shoes so much that I own them in multiple colors (and I’m currently debating buying another shade)!

These tall boots fit like a glove with a subtly slouchy silhouette and a fashion-forward pointed-toe. The 4-inch block heel is surprisingly comfortable, giving you a boost minus the blisters. And even though the sleek style could pass as designer, these vegan leather boots only cost $56! Score.

Whenever I wear these stylish shoes, I always get compliments from strangers. No one would suspect these bestselling boots to be so budget-friendly! So, if you’ve been searching for the perfect pair for fall, look no further.

Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots for just $56 at Lulus!

The Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots are made for walkin’! Trust me — I swear by sneakers and stumble around in stilettos. There must be magic in these high heels because my feet never hurt after hours on end! As soon as I step into these shoes, I instantly feel confident, comfortable and chic.

Choose from nine different colors: black suede, tan snakeskin, black crocodile print, taupe suede, off-white vegan leather, cranberry crocodile print, nude crocodile print, blue crocodile print and lavender crocodile print. I have the snakeskin and off-white, which both look amazing with any neutral outfit.

Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee High-Boots for just $56 at Lulus!

In terms of styling, we’d suggest rocking these tall boots with any type of skirt, shorts or dress. For date night, team these boots with a vegan leather mini skirt and a bodysuit or a sweater dress. For work, pair these shoes with a long-sleeve flowy frock and add a belt to cinch your waist. You can even layer these boots over skinny or straight-leg jeans with a cozy sweater.

Still on the fence? Here’s some proof that these boots are super popular with shoppers:

“Love love love these boots. They are so stylish, comfortable, and perfect for holiday outings, date nights or whatever you’re getting into.”

“These boots are so cute and affordable. The pointed toe is so trendy and makes them look more expensive.”

“They are super comfortable and fit like a glove. I have bigger calves and normally boots like this don’t fit but these do, and I got so many compliments when I wore them.”

“These boots are everything — affordable, comfortable and the perfect closet staple.”

Stay on trend with these top-rated boots from Lulus!

See it! Get the Katari Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots for just $56 at Lulus!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more boots here and shop all other products from Lulus here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Zara-Style Sweaters to Keep You Warm and Stylish All Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ll let you in on a little secret: I never heard of Zara before moving to New York City (small town probs). Nowadays I’ll browse through the store’s latest fashions, but I rarely buy anything. Why? I know […]

Related: I'm a Shopping Expert, and These Are My 11 Fave Finds From the Saks Fall Sale Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Saks Fifth Avenue has always been my favorite department store for window shopping. All of the designer styles are so dreamy, but sadly, they’re usually out of my budget. So, for most of the year, I just scroll […]

Related: 21 Tall Boots That Will Bring the Height and Heat to Your Fall Wardrobe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Step into the new season in style! Fall fashion is all about boots. While there are many different designs to choose from, we have a particular penchant for tall boots. They’re sleek, striking and sophisticated! Once we put […]