Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sure, loungewear can be worn 365 days of the year, but something about relaxing in a cozy sweatshirt hits different in the fall. Few things compare to the feeling of throwing on your favorite quarter zip and taking a nice long walk in the brisk autumn air.

When it comes to sweatshirt styles, I’m drawn to the minimalist vibe of lululemon’s iconic pullovers… but I’m not so fond of their steep prices. I’ve spent ages searching for a similar style that’s more wallet-friendly, and unsurprisingly, I found an almost exact lookalike on Amazon for a quarter of the price. Obsessed!

Get the AUTOMET Womens Half Zip Cropped Pullover for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Although not all sweatshirts are created equal, the AUTOMET Womens Half Zip Cropped Pullover does not skimp on quality and beautifully matches up to its designer counterpart. The thick cotton quarter zip feels buttery smooth on the outside (just like your favorite pair of workout leggings!) and is lined with fleece on the inside for superior warmth and comfort. This dual-design makes it ideal for those in-between weather days — it can keep you warm in the chillier climes, but you won’t overheat as the temperature rises throughout the day.

When it comes to this sweatshirt, the little details make a big difference. Along with the cropped silhouette and massive kangaroo pocket, it features sneaky thumbholes, so you can ditch gloves in the winter. The color options also deserve a shout out — with 19 hues to choose from, including neutrals and brights, there’s something to suit everyone’s preferences.

When I say everyone, I really mean everyone. This baby has over 250 5-star reviews, and is quickly rising on Amazon’s bestseller charts. Countless customers can attest to the high-end look and feel of the garment. “This half zip pullover looks and feels much more expensive than it is,” one shopper raves. “It’s not your typical sweatshirt. It’s warm and the material is substantial so it sits nicely on the body. I feel like I look a little more pulled together than when I wear other hoodies or sweatshirts. Definitely recommend!”

Cropped sweatshirts can sometime look weird on those with short torsos, although another reviewer says that’s not the case with this pick. “I got the small and it’s *chefs kiss*” she explains.” I think the small is a ‘smedium.’ The length did shorten a bit but I have a short torso and like cropped/shorter fits, so keep that in mind. It still hits at my natural waist. The width is still roomy but not over flowing. I will be ordering more. The quality is great for the price!!”

Yep, I’m convinced to add to cart — and not just for myself. As we head into the holiday season, this also makes an affordable gift for anyone on your list. It’s never to early to start shopping for Christmas!

See it: Get the AUTOMET Womens Half Zip Cropped Pullover for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from AUTOMET here and explore more sweatshirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The 18 Most Flattering Cardigans on Amazon for Every Body Type Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the perfect fall fashion piece — easy to team with a variety of autumnal outfits (dresses! leggings! denim!), but also easy to throw on or off depending on how cool or warm the day turns out […]

Related: Supermodels Can't Get Enough of This Facial Toning Device — And Neither Can I Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ever wonder how celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson keep their faces looking snatched? Sure, genetics plays a part, but the real secret may be a handy little device called the NuFace. This […]

Related: Jennifer Lopez Made Fuzzy White Coats a Must-Own — Here’s Our Pick Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cold weather means that outerwear becomes a key part of our outfit. Yes, we want the warmth and protection — but this is an opportunity to add yet another stylish layer to our look! Quilted puffers, woolen peacoats […]