Brooke Shields’ eyebrow routine is forever coveted by countless fans. The actress has some of the most famous brows to ever exist in the biz — any biz, really! And we adore her, as she doesn’t gatekeep her secrets.

Shields recently revealed the contents of her beauty bag in a video for Harper’s Bazaar UK, and we were so excited when she pulled out a brow product and demonstrated how to use it. We were even more excited when we spotted her product pick on Amazon Prime!

“Trish McEvoy does this brow wax,” Shields said, pulling out her pomade stick and applying it to her eyebrows. “It’s really good for your brows because it makes them stand up, but they’re not greasy. And it’s also not waxy, and it doesn’t dry crunchy — which, a lot of brow gels get crunchy. This is very moisturizing.”

She went on to explain how her eyebrows have changed with age, from color to texture. “Now, I just try to keep them as conditioned as possible,” she said. “I don’t pluck, I never cut. I just try to really keep them conditioned.”

We’re used to seeing pomade in a jar, so this clear pomade stick, which looks like a chunky eyeliner or lip liner, is an unexpected and refreshing change of pace. Shoppers note how much cleaner and easier it is to use too, calling it “THE solution for unruly brows.”

This pomade is designed to “subtly tint, tame, groom and enhance brows with soft, flexible hold.” Start with clean brows and just stroke the tip upward and outward through brows to form your desired shape. Done! No spoolies necessary.

Prefer a little extra pigment or need to fill in some sparse spots? Try adding the Trish McEvoy Precision Brow Shaper to your cart too. Brow routine: complete!

