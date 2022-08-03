11 Best Lip Liners to Get the Perfect Pout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Pucker up! One thing you should know about me is that I’m a nude lip lover. I rarely veer from a light pink or peachy pout since I usually opt for a bold eye look. But every now and then, I’ll switch it up by rocking a red lip. I always apply a lip liner first to lock the color in place — otherwise, I end up looking like a clown or the Joker with smeared red makeup all over my face. Not cute. Up until recently, I only applied lip liner before my “red lip classic thing that you like” Taylor Swift moment. But then I discovered that lip liner has benefits beyond just red retention!

As someone with naturally thin lips, I’ll fill you in on a little beauty secret: Lip liner gives the illusion of much fuller lips. When I line my lips with a darker color and then apply a lighter shade of lipstick, I look like I’ve gotten lip filler! It’s almost like the magic of contour — adding dimension by using different tones to create the effect of shadow. Ditch the derm and score a lip liner instead!

In addition to plumping your pout, lip liner can also keep your lipstick from bleeding, smudging or fading. As Harper’s Bazaar says, “Lip liner is to lipstick what primer is to foundation or a base coat is to nail polish — it’s not crucial, but it does make your lipstick look better and last longer.” This multi-purpose product can even serve as a lip color on its own!

How We Picked the Best Lip Liners

Just like lipstick, each lip liner has a particular pigment, consistency and texture. And if you want a winning lip combo, it’s important to choose a liner that will pair well with your lipstick. When deciding which lip liners to add to our list, we consulted reputable sources for expert advice — from makeup artists to beauty editors, these specialists gave Us the best pro tips.

Whether you want to maintain your color for long-lasting wear or give your lips a glow-up, these lip liners will get the job done. Kiss those injections goodbye and say hello to the holy grail of lip makeup!

1. Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

There’s a reason so many beauty bloggers and experts rave about this lip liner! Most famous for the Pillow Talk Original shade, this Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat is velvety and long-lasting.

One convert reported, “This shade is totally different than the dozen other liners that I have and now I totally get the hype. The consistency is great — stiff enough that it will definitely keep lipsticks from bleeding, but creamy enough you can still use it all over your lips without feeling super drying. But oh, the color! It’s just perfect. It is such a unique color I actually went to stores trying to find a dupe this weekend and STILL no. Honestly, just get this. I know it’s pricier than many liners on the market, but you won’t be disappointed.”

P.S. My favorite color combo is Charlotte Tilbury’s Iconic Nude lip liner with the Kim K.W. lipstick. Nude perfection!

Pros:

Creamy, pigmented, long-lasting

Range of shades

Cons:

None!

Available at: Nordstrom and Charlotte Tilbury

2. Makeup For Ever Artist Color Pencil — Eye, Lip & Brow Pencil

According to her TikTok, Hailey Bieber’s go-to lip liner is the Makeup For Ever Color Pencil in the shade Anywhere Caffeine. Maybe that’s why one reviewer called it the “holy grail lip product” adding, “I love how creamy this lip liner is. This color is the prefect your-lip-but-better color. It works well with so many different lipsticks as well!” This versatile lip liner as functions as an eye and brow pencil.

Pros:

Creamy

Multi-purpose

Long-lasting

Cons:

Some shoppers say the pencil is dry

Available at: Sephora

3. Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner

With over 13 million followers on TikTok, beauty guru Mikayla Nogueira has developed a cult following for her makeup reviews. So naturally, we listened when she recommended the “epic nude lip combo” of Buxom Power Line Plumping Lip Liner in the shade Smooth Spice and Beige. Reviewers agree that this product is the key to nailing a nude lip! One customer declared, “It is the perfect nude shade that looks absolutely stunning under any lipstick or gloss, and can be worn alone. I tend to over-line my lips and this product is so easy to do so with.”

Pros:

Perfect nude lip liner

Creamy consistency

Comes with a smudging brush

Cons:

Some shoppers say the product runs out quickly

Available at: Target

4. Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Liner

According to a celebrity makeup artist, this pigmented lip liner has great color payoff. This waterproof formula glides on smoothly and nourishes lips with jojoba oil and Vitamin E. “This is holy grail liner,” one shopper said. “I’ve done drugstore and high end and (for me) this is unbeatable. It’s perfection.”

Pros:

Good color payoff

16 color options

Cons:

Not the best staying power

Available at: Sephora

5. MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil

Topping the charts so to speak, this MAC Lip Pencil is a cult-classic that most makeup artists swear by. With a wide variety of colors to choose from, this beauty staple works for every skin tone. The smooth, creamy formula delivers long-lasting staying power. As one loyal customer stated, “No other pencil on the planet is as good. I use many different brands of makeup, but for lip pencils MAC is the only way to go. Creamy application that’s never hard or obvious, sharpens like a dream, never breaks, blends right into your lipstick.”

Pros:

Cult-classic

Easy to use

Creamy

Cons:

None

Available at: Nordstrom

6. Sisley Paris Phyto-Lèvres Perfect Lip Pencil

You may never heard of this beauty brand before, but it’s a luxe line that is beloved by beauty experts. Formulated with jojoba oil and aloe vera, this nourishing liner hydrates your lips while providing long wear and a satin finish. The easy-glide pencil also comes with a brush and a pencil sharpener. One shopper announced, “Absolutely the best lip liner I’ve ever used! I purchased it in ‘Nude’ and by far the best nude I’ve ever found. Creamy, creamy, creamy. Goes on smoothly and no hopping and skipping.”

Pros:

Hydrating

Creamy

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Nordstrom

7. NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil

Higher price does not always mean higher quality. That’s definitely the case with this NYX lip pencil, featuring a buttery softy formula and smooth finish. One customer reported, “It lasts all day, even after eating and drinking several cups of coffee. I work 12-hour shifts, and it’s going stronger than I am at the end of my day.” Plus, this pencil only costs $5! Doesn’t get much better than that.

Pros:

Inexpensive

Creamy and buttery soft

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

8. Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Lip Liner

Taking a dip in the pool or washing your face? You don’t have to worry about smudging your lips with this waterproof gel lip liner from Pat McGrath. This creamy lip liner shapes and sculpts for optimum definition. Shoppers say that the smooth formula glides on your lips and lasts all day without budging!

Pros:

Waterproof

Easy to apply

Smooth

Doesn’t budge

Cons:

Some say that the color is slightly off

Available at: Sephora

9. Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Kit

The beauty product that started it all for queen Kylie Jenner — the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit. Featuring both a matte liquid lipstick and a lip liner, this dynamic duo is the key to creating Kylie’s iconic lip look. The lip liner is creamy, waterproof, smudge-proof and long-lasting. Want to get that perfect Kardashian pout? Look no further.

Pros:

Kardashian seal of approval

Kit comes with matching liquid lipstick

Cons:

A few reviewers warn that the lipstick dries out lips

Available at: Nordstrom

10. Revlon ColorStay Lip Liner

According to experts, this “gold-standard” drugstore lip liner feels much more expensive than its $9 price tag. Easy to apply with a built-in sharpener, this formula is pigmented and long-lasting. One shopper proclaimed, “I LOVE this product. I use it every time I do my makeup and sometimes I use it to do my whole lips and not just as a liner because it just has the nicest color and the best matte finish. I am completely obsessed and I would recommend it to everyone.”

Pros:

Pigmented

Built-in sharpener

Affordable

Cons:

Breaks easily

Available at: Target

11. About-Face Matte Fix Lip Pencil

For only $12, this top-rated lip pencil is quite a steal! This beauty line is the brain child of singer Halsey, and we’re very impressed with the relatively new line. One customer wrote, “I personally think the quality is of these matte fix lip pencils is just as good as any of the high-end brands ones that I use.” Formulated with Vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, this lip pencil is hydrating, long-lasting and ultra-smooth. Halsey may be “Bad at Love,” but she’s great at makeup.

Pros:

Affordable

Hydrating

Cons:

None — only five-star reviews

Available at: Ulta

Other Lip Liners We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

