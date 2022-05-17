The 11 Best Contour Palettes for a Seriously Snatched Complexion

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Unlike Beyoncé, we do not wake up looking “flawless.” It usually takes a full skincare routine and makeup magic for Us to feel our best. Gone are the days when we would just float out of bed fresh-faced and ready to take on the world. Now we often replace our morning iced coffees with ice rollers that will de-puff our swollen skin. According to Harvard Health, skin starts to sag as fat loses volume with age. For so long, we thought that the only sculpting solution was cosmetic surgery — but you don’t need a face lift to flatter your features! We have a beauty hack that does the trick, minus the pricey procedure.
So, what’s our secret to achieving a chiseled complexion? Contour. Made famous by the Kardashians, this technique adds dimension to your face by using makeup to accentuate your natural features. Darker tones offer the illusion of shadow to make your bone structure pop and lighter shades act like light to highlight your skin in a flattering contrast. This strategy may feel a bit extra when you first try it out, but trust Us — the effect is astonishing. It’s a glam game-changer!
How We Picked the Best Contour Palettes
Since contour has become a makeup mainstay, there are countless palettes to choose from. Some feature a variety of contour shades, while others even include highlighter and concealer. As always, we wanted to make sure to select products that appeal to a wide range of skin tones and types. Whether you’re a contour beginner or a seasoned pro, there’s something for everyone on this list!
I’ve been a contour convert for years now. When I want to create a cut complexion with a defined jawline or cheek bones, contour is my best friend. And if I’m hoping to make certain features appear smaller, contour also serves as a slimming solution. I’ve tried many of the products below, and others have come highly recommended from some of the most trustworthy sources in the beauty industry. These contour palettes are absolutely top of the line!
1. Aesthetica Cosmetics Cream Contour and Highlighting Makeup Kit
Cream of the Crop Contour
If you prefer cream contour over powders, then this palette is for you! Contour like a pro with the kit’s step-by-step instructions, face shape diagrams and mapping guide. This set contains six blendable creamy shades, as well as a convenient mirror. Perfect for travel or touch-ups on the go! Formulated with cruelty-free, non-irritating ingredients, this palette provides pigmented payoff for all skin types. Many shoppers rave that this palette helps hide imperfections. Plus, it’s on sale for 50% off!
Pros:
- Blendable creams
- Pigmented
- 50% off
Cons:
- Hard to find — almost entirely five-star reviews
Available at: Amazon
2. NYX Professional Makeup Highlight & Contour Pro Palette
The Great Eight
Looking for a one-stop shop for all of your contouring needs? Try this customizable palette from NYX! The versatile set includes eight refillable matte shades that sculpt and shimmers like a charm. One reviewer reported, “It’s pigmented perfectly and applies evenly.” Bonus: this top-rated palette is currently on sale!
Pros:
- Eight creamy shades
- Pigmented
- Reasonable price (and on sale!)
- Caters to all skin tones
Cons:
- As one shopper said, “Literally nothing”
Available at: Amazon
3. Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette
Rolling in the Deep
Featuring a trio of shades that sculpt, shape and highlight, this contour palette is a top-rated treasure. Beauty brand Black Radiance aims to celebrate women of color through inclusive makeup products, so this product is especially ideal for medium to dark skin tones. On sale for only $7, this contour collection is a steal!
Pros:
- Affordable and on sale
- Ideal for darker skin tones
- Easy to use for beginners
Cons:
- Some say the highlighter could be brighter
Available at: Amazon
4. Lorac Pro Contour Palette & Contour Brush
Pro Tip
Leave it to the pros to create a palette that has everything you need for killer contour. This kit features six staple shades that will help you master this makeup style, along with a brush for smooth application. With a combination of matte and shimmer finishes, this powder palette provides variety and versatility. Shoppers say that this contour blends seamlessly!
Pros:
- Blendable
- Versatile shades
Cons:
- Some reviewers don’t love the highlighter
Available at: Amazon
5. Smashbox Cali Contour Face Palette
California Dreaming
Soak up that SoCal sunshine with this Cali Contour palette from Smashbox! A bestseller from Sephora, this kit is an all-in-one makeup must-have. Featuring six neutral shades in a combination of matte and pearlescent powders, this palette works on your eyes or cheeks as highlighter, bronzer and blush. One shopper declared, “This palette is my holy grail,” while another called it an “everyday essential.”
Pros:
- Versatile
- Bestselling
Cons:
- Some shoppers say that the colors are darker than they appear in photos See it!
Available at: Sephora
6. Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Powder Palette
Powder Power
If your skin is naturally oily, opt for a powder-based contour palette that sculpts and soaks up moisture at the same time. This bestselling set from Anastasia Beverly Hills includes removable powders in six highlighting and contouring shades: Java (mocha), Vanilla (pale cream), Fawn (tawny), Havana (warm russet), Banana (pale yellow) and Sand (radiant chiffon). Perfect for light to medium skin tones, this contour palette can help emphasize your eyes, cheekbones or jawline. One customer gushed, “It’s flawless! Beautiful colors! Long-lasting! I get compliments all the time!”
Pros:
- Good for oily skin
- Removable and refillable set
Cons:
- Not ideal for darker skin tones
Available at: Nordstrom
7. MAC Studio Fix Sculpt & Shape Contour Palette
MAC Daddy of Contour
Even at first glance, you can already tell that MAC’s contour palette is a universal crowd-pleaser for all skin types. The three matte contouring powders are deeply rich, while the three highlighting powders are subtly shimmering. Application is silky smooth and appearance is next level yet natural. We love how the contour provides sheer coverage so you don’t have to cake on the product to get great results. In fact, one customer called this contour palette the “best investment for subtle natural beauty.”
Pros:
- All-in-one palette
- Natural-looking, not muddy
Cons:
- Not very pigmented
Available at: Nordstrom
8. e.l.f. Cream Contour Palette
Cream Dream
Buildable and blendable, this palette features a creamy formula that melts into your skin. Between the contour collection’s affordable price and smooth finish, we can’t get enough! And we’re not the only ones — shoppers say that the product glides onto skin and blends effortlessly. For less than $10, this vegan palette is more than palatable.
Pros:
- Affordable
- Blendable
Cons:
- Takes a while to build color
Available at: Ulta
9. Kevyn Aucoin Contour Book: The Art of Sculpting & Defining Volume III
Take a Page Out of This Contour Book
Spoiler alert: this is a contour palette, not an actual book. But read between the lines — this set is spectacular! Each palette comes with three shades of sculpting contour, two golden highlighters and an exclusive Neo-Bronzer as a blush. Prepare for a flawless finish! One shopper said, “This palette took all of the guesswork out of contouring, and actually made me look like a professional had done my face. Absolutely incredible results from one makeup palette.”
Pros:
- Beautiful colors
- Silky powders
Cons:
- Pricey
Available at: Nordstrom
10. Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Kit
Beginner’s Luck
Some might say this three-shade palette is simple, but we say it’s simply the best! The user-friendly kit comes with an easy-to-follow application guide and an angled brush. Perfect for all levels and skin types, these powders are blendable and buildable. There’s a reason this palette is so popular with beauty experts and insiders!
Pros:
- Simple yet sufficient
- Great for beginners
Cons:
- Limited color variety
Available at: Nordstrom
11. Ruby Kisses 3D Powder Contour Artist
Sealed With a Kiss
For only $6, you can’t beat this unbelievable deal! Available in five color options that suit different skin tones (both cream and powder varieties), this set comes with eight shades to sculpt and sharpen skin. Lightweight yet complete coverage, this contour set is easy for everyday use.
Pros:
- Super affordable
- Variety of color palettes
Cons:
- Packaging can be faulty
Available at: Amazon
Other Contour Palettes We Love:
- NYX Professional Makeup 3 Steps to Sculpt
- Maybelline Master Contour Face Contouring Kit
- L.A. Colors I Heart Makeup Contouring Palette
