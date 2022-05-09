The Best Creamy Contour Sticks to Highlight Your Features

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We honestly can’t remember a time before contouring existed. Though the technique was reportedly developed all the way back in Elizabethan England for the stage, its evolved into a shading style that chisels out facial features in a subtle, natural way. There are a number of different methods you can employ to sculpt your face, but our all-time favorite may be through using contour sticks.

Why Choose Contour Sticks Over Powder and How To Use Them

Powder bronzers and contour shades are just as impactful as contour sticks, but the cream formula and packaging of the latter certainly has its advantages. Powders have a tendency to sit on top of the skin, so if you’re using other powder products, a cake-y look may develop — which is far from the most appealing. But creamy formulas sink into the skin and can be blended out to absolute perfection to create the most natural effect!

Plus, if you’re not an expert at contouring, using a stick to get the look makes it that much easier. All you have to do is take the product and swipe it on four key areas: along the bottom of your cheekbones, underneath the chin, at the top of the forehead and on the sides of your nose. With contour sticks, the application process is much simpler because you have more control of the product, and if you make an initial mistake, it’s a breeze to fix. After that, just blend in your lines with a contouring brush or a classic makeup sponge to make everything look seamless — and you’re done! The entire process shouldn’t take you longer than approximately 10 minutes, and the results are immaculate.

Fact:There are so many different cream sticks out there that you can use for contouring. Some have more concentrated pigments, while others have a less intense hue — and of course, you can choose between a matte or dewey finish. Those details come down to your personal preferences, but if you aren’t sure what type of contour stick will suit you best, we have the low-down on all of the best options to choose from. Read on to check out our top picks!

11 Creamy Contour Sticks That Will Chisel Your Features to Perfection

Julep Cushion Complexion 5-in-1 Multitasking Skin Perfecter

This is technically an all-in-one product which you can use for everything related to your makeup base — but if you want to use it as a contour, there are a number of brown hues to choose from. Because the formula can also be used as a concealer or foundation, the color is very concentrated — so a little bit can go a long way!

Pros

High pigment

Thinner applicator tip

Affordable price

Cons

Finding your perfect shade may be tricky

Available at: Amazon, Target, Nordstrom, Walmart

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour & Highlight Sticks

The advantage of this contour stick, aside from the blendable and lightweight formula, may be the shades designed for pale skin tones. Shoppers who have struggled to find the right contour hue that didn’t appear discolored on their skin were able to get exactly what they were looking for with this stick!

Pros

Perfect shades for fair skin tones

Natural matte finish

Cons

Fewer shades for darker complexions

Available at: Sephora, Ulta, Amazon

NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick

This product is a two-for-one! With the contour stick, you also receive a perfectly matched highlight shade that you can use to make your beat pop even more. It’s by far one of the most popular contour products around, and reviewers say that it’s ideal for anyone who’s a beginner!

Pros

Super affordable

Easy to use

Two-for-one product

Cons

Limited shades available

Available at: Amazon, Target, Ulta

MILK MAKEUP Matte Cream Bronzer Stick

If you want a less severe contour that looks more like bronzer, this stick is made for you. It’s extra chubby and the color is lighter, plus it has a dewier finish despite being a matte bronzer. This means you’ll get a touch more glow than some of the other contour sticks we’ve covered.

Pros

Buildable color

Hydrating formula

Super blendable

Cons

Very few shade options

Available at: Sephora

PÜR 4-In-1 Foundation Stick

This is another example of a foundation stick that can be used for contouring. Essentially, the color has a medium-to-full coverage capacity and you likely won’t need as much product. The formula has a velvet matte finish, so it won’t give you any shimmer or leave your skin looking parched.

Pros

Great shade range

More opaque coverage

Hydrating formula

Cons

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Ulta, Amazon

UNDONE BEAUTY Water Bronzer

The color of this stick bronzer might appear dark, but as the formula is water-based, it actually applies light and almost looks sheer! This is an excellent product to use for a seriously subtle contour or as a regular bronzer to warm up your face.

Pros

Sheer finish

Affordable price

Extremely hydrating

Cons

Limited shades available

May be too light for some

Available at: Amazon

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation Stick

Again, we have another foundation stick that you can use for contouring — and it’s chock full of amazing ingredients. It’s fully vegan and free of any harmful chemicals or additives that may irritate the skin, so if you’re particularly prone to sensitivity, this is a safe bet.

Pros

Gentle formula for sensitive skin

Tons of shade options

Cons

More expensive product

Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick

We simply couldn’t have a contour stick lineup without mentioning this specific product! It’s arguably one of the most popular options for contouring on the market because of how blendable and buildable it is — and how easy it is to find the shade that fits your skin tone to perfection.

Pros

Easy shade match

All-time bestseller

Blendable and buildable

Cons

Slightly pricier

Available at: Sephora, Ulta

UOMA Beauty Double Take Contour Stick

Another two-for-one! With this contour stick, you’ll receive your darker shade to chisel and a shimmery shade on the other end to use on the high points of your face. A completely captivating complexion is just a few steps away!

Pros

Comes with highlighter

Easy to find your shade

Cons

More expensive option

Available at: Ulta, Nordstrom

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

Though this is a foundation stick, it will help you get the contour of your dreams. You can start out light and build to the coverage you like best, plus it’s also sweat- and water-resistant so your makeup stays in place for more than just a couple of hours!

Pros

Buildable color

Tons of shades available

Cons

High-end price

Available at: Sephora, Nordstrom

NUDESTIX Nudies All Over Face Matte Bronzer

You won’t have to get a special brush to use this contour stick — it’s already built-in! Shoppers adore this convenient feature, which is great for traveling or on-the-go touch-ups.

Pros

Blending brush included

Great blendable formula

Cons

Not as many shades available

Available at: Target, Sephora, Nordstrom

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!