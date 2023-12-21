Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re searching for a new fragrance fit for a princess, then we have the perfect perfume for you! According to multiple outlets, including Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire, Kate Middleton‘s signature scent is the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne. She adores this aroma so much, in fact, that the candle version was lit as she walked down the aisle during her wedding!

Orange you glad we discovered this Orange Blossom perfume? (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)

Get the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne for just $80 at Nordstrom! Shop other Jo Malone London fragrances at Amazon!

Despite the name, the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne is not an overwhelmingly citrus scent. This lovely fragrance feels like a stroll through the English countryside, fresh, floral and romantic. The top note is clementine floral, the heart note is white lilac and the bottom note is orriswood. Together, this perfume smells soft, sophisticated and subtly spicy.