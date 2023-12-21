Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re searching for a new fragrance fit for a princess, then we have the perfect perfume for you! According to multiple outlets, including Harper’s Bazaar and Marie Claire, Kate Middleton‘s signature scent is the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne. She adores this aroma so much, in fact, that the candle version was lit as she walked down the aisle during her wedding!
Orange you glad we discovered this Orange Blossom perfume? (Sorry, we couldn’t resist.)
Get the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne for just $80 at Nordstrom! Shop other Jo Malone London fragrances at Amazon!
Despite the name, the Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne is not an overwhelmingly citrus scent. This lovely fragrance feels like a stroll through the English countryside, fresh, floral and romantic. The top note is clementine floral, the heart note is white lilac and the bottom note is orriswood. Together, this perfume smells soft, sophisticated and subtly spicy.
Princess Kate is not the only fan of this luxurious fragrance! Customers can’t get enough of this Orange Blossom Cologne. “This scent is happiness in a bottle,” one shopper said. “It is a fresh, light, citrus floral that stays true for hours, just softening. It’s lush and juicy. Wearing it for only a few days, I’ve gotten numerous compliments. And, unlike so many fragrances, it does not seem to result in either sneezing or headaches! It’s incredibly pretty, yet it’s not sweet.”
“If Heaven had a fragrance, this would be it,” another customer gushed. “Altogether fresh and lovely. This is a repeat purchase I’ve never regretted!” And one reviewer raved, “It’s just easy and light. Effortless and classy. It’s my everyday fragrance and it reminds me of how beautiful and simple things can be. I would recommend it to anyone who’s looking for a soft, comfortable fragrance to use daily.”
We’ll never be able to live at Buckingham Palace, and we certainly won’t make our way into the monarchy, but we can still channel the Princess of Wales with the classic Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne!
