Jennifer Garner Has Been Wearing This Woody Aromatic Perfume ‘Forever’

Have you ever looked at a celebrity and thought, “I bet she smells good.”? As a fragrance fanatic, this idea regularly takes up a big portion of my headspace. I enjoy guessing what a star’s go-to perfume is, and most are super easy to discover. But there’s one actress whose signature scent has evaded me for a long time: Jennifer Garner.

I could never pinpoint exactly what fragrance family she would potentially be drawn to — clean, floral, woody? Turns out, she enjoys a mix of those families. In a recent interview with WhoWhatWear, Garner revealed that her favorite everyday perfume is Byredo Gypsy Water. This woody, aromatic scent has gained a cult-like following for its soft presence. It combines an array of forresty notes like juniper berries, bergamot, pine needles and sandalwood, yet isn’t overpowering — the scent lays close the skin and feels very reminiscent of nature. Honestly, it’s a natural fit for the actress considering her entire beauty philosophy is “less is more.”

Garner’s signature for years. “I’ve worn this forever. To my kids, it smells like me. When I’m away from them, and I write them a letter, I spray it with this,” she divulged to Upon further digging, it turns out Gypsy Water has beensignature for years. “I’ve worn this forever. To my kids, it smells like me. When I’m away from them, and I write them a letter, I spray it with this,” she divulged to People in 2019.

Along with the longevity, I find these smaller roll-on vessels ideal for when you’re blind buying online. The tiny size holds enough juice to adequately test it out on your skin, and if you end up loving it, it’s even more incentive to purchase the large size once you empty the rollerball.

Garner isn’t the only person who loves Gypsy Water. Nordstrom shoppers completely rave about the magic of this perfume oil. “From the moment I first experienced its captivating scent, I was instantly transported to a realm of enchantment and mystery,” explains one reviewer. “The unique blend of notes creates an irresistible allure that lingers delicately throughout the day. Not only does it exude sophistication and elegance, but it also has an unmistakable charm that leaves a lasting impression on everyone who encounters it. Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum is not just a fragrance; it’s an experience that adds a touch of magic to every moment.”

Whether you want to smell just like Jennifer Garner (who wouldn’t want to?), are just starting to build out your fragrance wardrobe or simply want to add to your collection, Gypsy Water is one of those scents that belongs on everyone’s vanity.

