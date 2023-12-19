Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re always looking for ways to better our hair. If we’re not having a good hair day, we’re probably not having a good day at all. Our locks are that important to us. Unfortunately, there are so many elements working against them. Sometimes we’re even our own worst enemy.

We know things like hot tools are bad for our strands, but what else are we supposed to do to get the proper style we want? Even if we skip the hair dryer, we need a flat iron or curler to style our air-dried hair, right? Well, not necessarily!

Get the Virtue Purifying Leave-in Conditioner at Amazon!

Jennifer Garner has mastered the air-dry — and thankfully, she’s not gatekeeping her secrets. She put out a sponsored video with Virtue earlier this year on Instagram, showcasing how she achieves flawlessly air-dried hair with no heat, period!

“I’m here to share with you a secret weapon that you don’t even know you need — especially if you like to let your hair air dry,” she said in the video. “This is Virtue leave-in conditioner. Don’t be scared off by ‘conditioner’! You can use it after you’ve conditioned your hair. It’s very lightweight. It’s a great detangler.”

“Do it at the bottoms, up to the middle,” Garner continued, spraying her damp locks. “Gosh, it smells good,” she raved, indulging in the scent. At this point, she also worked the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler into her hair.

After taking a pause to let her locks completely dry, she returned to the camera. “Success!” she declared. “It feels so soft, my hair. Texture, health, protection against the elements.” She tousled her gorgeous waves. “Say goodbye to your blow dryer and hello to a great day.”

This leave-in conditioner is for all hair types and can be used weekly or as needed. Want to add more Garner-approved products to your routine? Check out her must-have for hair growth!

