As loyal fans of The Real Housewives of New York franchise, we were skeptical about a brand-new cast replacing fan-favorites. But then Brynn Whitfield came along, and all of our concerns disappeared. The corporate communications and marketing consultant lights up the screen with her sharp sense of humor and bubbly energy. One season in, and she’s already a star!

The radiant redhead also has perfect skin — at 36, she looks at least a decade younger. So, what’s her beauty secret? Brynn recently revealed that she swears by anti-aging eye masks!

Last week during an Amazon livestream, she shared her holiday gift guide. “Next up, for the beauty gal. I wore these this morning, hence why I don’t have bags under my eyes. These are the Grace & Stella eye masks. Now true story, I saw that [Jessica] Alba wears these, and so I got them, because I’ll do anything that she does because I think she’s perfect. And they work, they’re amazing. They reduce dark circles, they help cool the eyes, they literally feel cool when you put them on. And it does really help to decrease fine lines and decrease puffiness, so you’re gonna love these. Perfect gift, perfect stocking stuffer.”

Keep scrolling to shop these gold eye masks (they’re our favorite, too!).

Get the Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Masks for just $22 (originally $31) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Unlike other under-eye masks on the market, these Grace & Stella patches come in individually wrapped packaging so each pair is extra juicy. Only $22 for a pack of 24! Thanks to the gripped edges, these masks also stay in place rather than slowly falling down your face like mascara after a good cry (just Us?).

These cooling patches really do feel like an energy drink for your eyes! Formulated with sea moss, hyaluronic acid and glycerin, these masks de-puff eye bags, smooth wrinkles and hydrate dull, dry skin. You’ll look more alert and awake almost instantly! Plus, this soothing self-care feels like an at-home spa day.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or loved ones, these Grace & Stella gold eye masks are the gold standard. Brynn for the win!

