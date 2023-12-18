Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Feeling festive this holiday season? We’re feeling Jovani, because Luann de Lesseps just dropped her exclusive holiday gift guide with Us Weekly! You know that the Real Housewives star won’t settle for the lower level, so all of these picks are elevated essentials for the diva in your life.

Keep scrolling to shop these posh presents, curated by the queen of cabaret!

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum Price: $36 Description 'My friend Alicia Grande started this company and I've been in love ever since! Grande Lash keeps my lashes looking and feeling stronger, thicker and fuller. I can't live without it! It's one of my everyday go-to items and the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty queen in your life.'

Silk Sleep Eye Mask Was: $27 $46 Description 'Perfect for the gal on the go…like me. I travel a lot for cabaret and it can be difficult to get a good night's rest in a new place. I love this sleep mask because it's soft on my skin and helps me get my beauty sleep no matter where I am.'

Jill Zarin Uptown Collection Area Rug Was: $74 $194 Description 'Chic c'est la vie! Jill's rugs are the perfect piece for anyone who likes to entertain because they automatically add warmth to any room. After all, there's nothing like the red carpet experience to make your guests feel welcome.'

Byredo Tree House Scented Candle Price: $60 Description 'Not too strong, not too subtle just right. Perfect for a parkside penthouse or a Soho studio. There is a scent to match everyone's style and everyone's space.'

Faux Fur Throw Blanket Price: $83 Description 'See this faux fur, it's cruelty-free like me. It's the perfect piece to curl up with and binge-watch your favorite Bravolebs.'

Premium Yoga Mat With Carrier Sling Price: $20 Description 'For a globe-trotting gal like me, I love that I can just throw this mat in my bag, do a quick workout and be ready to drop some F-Bombs on the G4 with the OGs. (Streaming wherever you listen to music of course.)'

