‘Be Cool, Don’t Be All, Like, Uncool’ With Luann de Lesseps’ Exclusive Holiday Gift Guide

By
Luann de Lesseps
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Feeling festive this holiday season? We’re feeling Jovani, because Luann de Lesseps just dropped her exclusive holiday gift guide with Us Weekly! You know that the Real Housewives star won’t settle for the lower level, so all of these picks are elevated essentials for the diva in your life.

Keep scrolling to shop these posh presents, curated by the queen of cabaret!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum,4 ml - 6 Month Supply
Grande Cosmetics

Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum

$36
  • Description
‘My friend Alicia Grande started this company and I’ve been in love ever since! Grande Lash keeps my lashes looking and feeling stronger, thicker and fuller. I can’t live without it! It’s one of my everyday go-to items and the perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty queen in your life.’
See It!
Colorado Home Co Silk Eye Mask for Sleeping, Eye Sleep Mask for Women and Men, Eye Covers for Sleeping, Blackout Eye Mask for Sleeping, Travel Sleep Mask Slip On, Nude Champagne
Colorado Home Co
You save: 41%

Silk Sleep Eye Mask

$27$46
  • Description
‘Perfect for the gal on the go…like me. I travel a lot for cabaret and it can be difficult to get a good night’s rest in a new place. I love this sleep mask because it’s soft on my skin and helps me get my beauty sleep no matter where I am.’
See It!
Jill Zarin Uptown Collection Area Rug - Lenox Hill (4' 1' x 6' 1' Rectangle, Turquoise/ Ivory)
Unique Loom
You save: 62%

Jill Zarin Uptown Collection Area Rug

$74$194
  • Description
‘Chic c’est la vie! Jill’s rugs are the perfect piece for anyone who likes to entertain because they automatically add warmth to any room. After all, there’s nothing like the red carpet experience to make your guests feel welcome.’
See It!
Byredo Fragranced Candle Tree House 2.4 oz.
Byredo

Byredo Tree House Scented Candle

$60
  • Description
‘Not too strong, not too subtle just right. Perfect for a parkside penthouse or a Soho studio. There is a scent to match everyone’s style and everyone’s space.’
See It!
BATTILO HOME Ruched Luxurious Soft Beige Faux Fur Throw Blanket Fuzzy Plush Elegant with Reversible Mink Blanket for Sofa,Chair, Couch, Living Room, Home Decorative Blanket Tie dye (Beige, 50"x60")
BATTILO HOME

Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$83
  • Description
‘See this faux fur, it’s cruelty-free like me. It’s the perfect piece to curl up with and binge-watch your favorite Bravolebs.’
See It!
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Saucepan, 2.25 qt., Cerise
Le Creuset
You save: 33%

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Saucepan

$180$268
  • Description
‘The only way to make eggs à la Française…the Countess’ way. The perfect gift for that foodie friend in your life.’
See It!
Amazon Basics 46,000 BTU Outdoor Propane Patio Heater with Wheels, Commercial & Residential, Slate Gray, 32.1 x 32.1 x 91.3 inches (LxWxH)
Amazon Basics

Amazon Outdoor Propane Patio Heater

$152
  • Description
‘The weather outside may be frightful, but this heat lamp will keep you feeling… Jovani?’
See It!
Listerine Pocketmist Cool Mint Oral Care Mist to Get Rid of Bad Breath, 2 Pack
Listerine
You save: 11%

Listerine Mint Spray

$8$9
  • Description
‘The perfect prep before kissing YOUR pirate…’
See It!

Gaiam Essentials Premium Yoga Mat with Carrier Sling, Teal, 72 InchL x 24 InchW x 1/4 Inch Thick
Gaiam Essentials

Premium Yoga Mat With Carrier Sling

$20
  • Description
‘For a globe-trotting gal like me, I love that I can just throw this mat in my bag, do a quick workout and be ready to drop some F-Bombs on the G4 with the OGs. (Streaming wherever you listen to music of course.)’
See It!

