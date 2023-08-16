Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Enter: Erin Lichy, one of the newest stars of The Real Housewives of New York City.

While the mom of three may be a fresh face to Bravo, she’s a veteran in the world of real estate. Not only is the native New Yorker a real estate agent with the Eklund | Gomes team at Douglas Elliman (alongside Million Dollar Listing mogul Fredrik Eklund), but she’s also the founder of home renovation and design firm Homegirl. Naturally, when it comes to home decor, we trust Erin’s input!

If you’ve watched even a single episode of RHONY this season, then you know Erin has impeccable taste. She exclusively shared some of her favorite home finds from Amazon and Wayfair with Us Weekly so you can recreate her Hamptons and TriBeCa interior design style on a budget — shakshuka sadly not included.

We’re buying whatever she’s selling. Shop Erin’s luxe looks for less below!

Jovi 5-Piece Outdoor Dining Set ‘This dining set is perfect for a boho or desert feel outdoor space. I love the fact that the table comes with an umbrella hole, making it adaptable to your existing design.’ $459.99 See it!

Couristan Recife Wicker Round Rug ‘This round wicker rug would give any design that warm boho and desert feel. I love the layered shades of brown and beige.’ $128.00 See it!

Arden Selections Oasis Outdoor Lumbar Pillow ‘I love this simple cream-toned lumbar pillow. Its design is very versatile and the beige outline is a nice detail.’ $20.99 See it!

Cosiest Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table Set with Table ‘I love this terrazzo fire set, it’s clean and organic looking. This set is amazing because of the matching table that serves as a cover for your propane tank.’ $399.99 See it!

Cambridge Casual Outdoor Sofa ‘I love this sofa as it is very contemporary and cozy. The armrests are adjustable, and the gray weathered wood has a modern farmhouse feel.’ $602.00 See it!

Honeycomb Square Toss Pillow ‘I love these pillows for their boho energy. The shade of beige is very inviting, while the rich texture and tassels are artfully elevating.’ $50.99 See it!

Leratio Ceramic Plates ‘I love a simple dining plate set, especially with a touch of color on the edges. These plates are perfect for dinner parties.’ $36.95 See it!

Dxacvkc Swivel Accent Chair ‘I love this swivel chair. It’s practical, and its form and color adds a cool sculptural element to any room.’ $257.98 See it!

Yihouse Area Rug ‘I love the movement and line work on this rug. It’s dynamic without being overbearing. The texture created with the combination of high and low piled makes it a great statement piece that feels good on the feet.’ $178.98 See it!

3 Globe Mid-Century Floor Lamp ‘I love this floor lamp for its movement and form. It has that designer feel without breaking the bank.’ $64.99 See it!

Miulee Pack of 4 Neutral Throw Pillows ‘This pack is perfect for a home with a neutral color palette. I love the subtle variety these bring.’ $16.99 See it!

Crediton 100.79” Market Umbrella ‘I think everyone needs a nice large umbrella so you can lounge around freely outdoors and not be exposed to the sun. A neutral beige colored one would be perfect, it goes with every home style and this one has a sophisticated look which I love.’ $138.99 See it!

Centro Pot Planter ‘Black statement pieces can elevate your space and give it a sophisticated feel. Adding greenery to your space has a calming quality. I love this pot planter, it looks like concrete but doesn’t have the weight of it. The low bowl shape serves well as a centerpiece on a dining table, or as a side table accent.’ $60.96 See it!

Nola Oatmeal Rug ‘A soft neutral rug is essential for any living space. I love this oatmeal hue rug. It’s simple and goes with any color palette.’ $53.99 See it!

Dark Brown Floor Solar Light ‘This floor solar light is a perfect addition for your outdoor spaces. It has a simple and minimal design, plus it powers itself.’ $119.99 See it!

Joss & Main Evalyn Handmade Flat-Weave P.E.T. Rug ‘I love this textured black and gray rug. It looks chic, and being made from Recycled P.E.T. is the best part.’ $50.00 See it!

Gracie Oaks Cowden Metal Planter ‘I love adding a rustic feel to any room or outdoor patio. This planter set will introduce a chic rustic touch to any home of any style.’ $125.99 See it!

