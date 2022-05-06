The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Use These Gold Face Masks for ‘Glowy’ Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Good as gold! Every time we watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, we wish we had an equally lavish lifestyle. We’re definitely not driving around in Lamborghinis or jet-setting to Rome on a regular basis! But there is one luxury indulgence that’s actually in our price range: KNESKO gold repair face masks. The Beverly Hills Housewives are obsessed — and now, so are we.

In fact, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram stories to rave about Knesko’s gold repair face mask: “This is really crazy! This mask I used yesterday, look how glowy my skin is!” Kathy Hilton said that the face masks one of her “favorite things” and her sister Kyle Richards agreed, calling the Knesko eye patches her “favorites.” Last season of RHOBH even featured Knesko Skin founder Lejla Cas, who treated the cast to a spa day with the Gold Repair Collection.

But the Beverly Hills Housewives are not the only celebs who swear by Knesko’s collagen-infused products! Jessica Alba, Nina Dobrev and Jessica Simpson are all fans of the beauty brand. Stars, supermodels and shoppers alike are going for the gold!

With the new season of RHOBH premiering next week, it’s the ideal time to live it up like our favorite Los Angeles ladies. Keep reading to learn all about these gold gems that will supercharge your skincare routine.

Get the Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Face Mask for $47 at Skinstore!

The Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Face Mask firms, lifts and hydrates skin for a glowing complexion. This at-home spa treatment will leave your skin looking more toned and lifted for anti-aging results. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E and colloidal gold, this powerful product is truly top of the line. These masks are also natural, hypoallergenic and cruelty-free. No wonder Knesko has developed a cult following within the beauty industry!

Both the gold face mask and eye patches help repair, firm, plump and de-puff for anti-inflammatory benefits. Knesko is revolutionizing skincare with products that are charged with healing Reiki energy, along with clean ingredients that rejuvenate and repair skin. As a symbol of wealth and prosperity, gold has been known as a master healer within the world of wellness — the element supposedly balances your third eye chakra.

Treat yourself to the ultimate form of self-care with these gold face masks and eye patches that give your skin a boost of hydration! Who needs the spa when you can apply these products from the comfort of your own home? This skincare collection is also terrific for travel or anytime you’re on the go! Perfect as a last-minute Mother’s Day gift!

Start practicing your tagline, because you’re basically a Real Housewife now.

