Mother of the bride! Last week, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton watched her iconic daughter Paris Hilton walk down the aisle. Dressed in a black gown with silver embellishments, Kathy looked elegant as always — but if you watched this past season of RHOBH, you know that the Bravo series newcomer also loves to keep it cozy. She’s the queen of beauty sleep! Let’s be real: Kathy was probably wearing heels to Paris’ star-studded wedding, but she supports fluffy footwear on other occasions.

In fact, Kathy just joined her sister Kyle Richards on a recent Amazon Live broadcast to share their holiday gift guide. One of the products both sisters singled out is a pair of open-toe slippers. “These are so great,” said Kyle. So comfortable. How cute are these? They are so, so, so, so soft.” Kathy added, “I would wear them as shoes, Kyle! I do go out in slippers. I’m just like Justin Beaver.” “It’s not Beaver, it’s Bieber,” Kyle corrected. “Whatever,” Kathy retorted. “Anyway, these slippers are so soft and fuzzy with the leopard,” said Kyle. (Side note: Can’t you imagine RHOBH star Lisa Rinna in the leopard print?)

Good news — you can score these exact same slippers from Amazon! Now that it’s cozy season, these fuzzy shoes make the perfect holiday gift.

Get the JIASUQI Cross Open Toe House Slippers for Women for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

The JIASUQI Cross Open Toe House Slippers for Women are lightweight shoes that work all year long. Featuring a plush cross band, cushioned memory foam and a non-slip sole, this faux-fur footwear is fashionable and durable. And did we mention how comfy these slippers are? You’ll never want to take them off! You can even wear these breathable beauties outside on a neighborhood walk, thanks to the sturdy sole.

These top-rated open-toe shoes are a hit with reality stars and shoppers alike! “My feet feel wrapped in love!” one customer gushed. “These are the softest, most comfortable slippers I’ve ever had.” Another shopper said, “The fur is luxurious and soft and the slipper is comfortable, fitting my foot perfectly. The slippers seem expensive but for a wonderful price! A must-buy if you like comfort, luxury and affordability.”

Available in 21 different colors, these soft slippers are your new everyday shoe. “I would wear this on a plane. My feet hurt,” said Hilton, always relatable. “That’s the Kathy Hilton angle,” Richards replied. “That’s not my angle. I would do this with something else, but hey — whatever floats your boat.” We doubt you’ll wear these slippers to a formal function (unless you’re Cinderella, of course), but you can certainly rock them to a slumber party. Have the happiest holidays in these cozy shoes!

