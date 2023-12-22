Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Reneé Rapp is a rising star. As a theatre kid, I’ve been a fan of the actress since her big break playing queen-bee Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway (she’s reprising her role in the movie musical, out in January). But she gained widespread popularity from her TV debut on HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, as well as the launch of her blossoming music career and her active social media presence. Now, the “Snow Angel” singer is about to host SNL for the first time before heading to Europe on her international tour. If she’s not already a household name in your home, she certainly will be soon enough.

In addition to her triple-threat talent, Rapp also has the gift of seriously smooth skin. Well, Christmas came early, because we just discovered her skincare secret! The North Carolina native curated an exclusive Amazon storefront with her holiday favorite, including the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream. “Routine is super important to me, especially when I’m traveling non-stop,” she told Refinery29. “On tour, I used the Farmacy moisturizer every night after taking off my show makeup — my skin needed that.”

Get the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Prep your face like the Plastics (Mean Girls reference!) with the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream. Infused with hydrating honey, shea butter, vitamin E and fig fruit extract, this lightweight lotion delivers a dewy glow to dry skin. This nourishing formula helps lock in moisture, leaving skin looking plump, smooth and supple.

According to a clinical study, 100% of participants felt that their skin was deeply moisturized and nourished after use.

Shoppers say that this Honey Halo Moisturizer is a holy grail beauty product! “Farmacy’s Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream is truly a game-changer,” one customer declared. “It’s incredibly creamy but not heavy, and it melts into my skin effortlessly. My face is noticeably softer and smoother after just a few uses. Plus, it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin or cause breakouts.”

Leave your dry skin in 2023, and walk into a winter wonderland with the Farmacy Honey Halo Ceramide Face Moisturizer Cream!

