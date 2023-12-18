Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably binged season seven on Selling Sunset and watched the tell-all reunion. (If you haven’t, get on it! The houses… and the cattiness… are wild!) When it came to the actual reunion, the most dramatic part of the night wasn’t actually the drama itself. It was actually Chrishell Stause‘s full, fluttering eyelashes, which I was completely mesmerized by.

Related: Sydney Sweeney’s Makeup Artist Used This $36 Moisturizer to Achieve Her Radiant Glow A nourishing skincare routine often sets the stage for flawless makeup application. Foundations, concealers and other beauty essentials are typically enriched with ingredients to help the skin thrive, but there’s nothing like the benefits of hydrating toners and creamy moisturizers. This combination is almost a surefire way to ensure that your glamorous beat looks airbrushed […]

At first, I thought that her striking fringe had to be professional extensions because of how uniform and even her eye makeup looked. I later learned that her makeup artist Nicholas Wlodarski used hyper-realistic falsies from my favorite drugstore lash brand, Ardell.

Get the Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions All-in-One Faux Mink Kit for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, price is accurate upon date of publication, but is subject to change.

The exact lashes he used (the Ardell Seamless Underlash Extensions All-in-One Faux Mink Kit) are meant to replicate the look of in-salon lash extensions. To achieve the foxy end look, he applied the full length faux-mink strip then added the 16mm wispies at the top end of her lash. Compared to other fake eyelashes, these are super easy to apply (in fact, Stause even placed a few of the smaller pieces herself). This is because the kit contains everything you need for seamless application — including a large tube of the Bond and Seal glue and a contoured applicator. Plus, it also comes with a handy remover so you don’t damage your natural lashes when you’re ready to take them off.

This set (which includes enough pieces for up to six applications) appears more natural than other false eyelashes because rather than putting them on top of your natural lashes, they actually adhere under them. This eliminates contact with your skin and makes them more comfortable to wear… and easier to put on. Additionally, the strong adhesive keeps them in place for up to 10 days, making your makeup routine even more seamless!

Beyond Stause, Amazon shoppers praise these lashes, with some even calling them the best falsies they have ever tried. “I am terrible at applying the strip lashes, so I buy the lashes you can apply underneath,” one reviewer says. “I feel like KISS has a good concept for these but ARDELL perfected them! They are very light on my eyes VS. their competitor. The lash bond works well and doesn’t make the my top and lower lashes stick together. The applicator is also perfect for applying them.”

If you struggle with false eyelashes but yearn for more oomph, these Ardell Underlash Extensions are a promising solution. But if you want to see some other highly-rated options that produce extension-like results, you can find more of our favorites below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

More False Eyelashes to Try

Related: The $20 Mulberry Silk Pillowcase That Keeps My Hair Glossy and Skin Hydrated If you could hit pause on the aging clock and keep your youthful appearance, would you? I’ve discovered a pillowcase which helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles over time and keeps my hair from becoming a major mess by morning — who knew a pillowcase had so much to offer? Naturally, this isn’t your average […]