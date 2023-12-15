Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A nourishing skincare routine often sets the stage for flawless makeup application. Foundations, concealers and other beauty essentials are typically enriched with ingredients to help the skin thrive, but there’s nothing like the benefits of hydrating toners and creamy moisturizers. This combination is almost a surefire way to ensure that your glamorous beat looks airbrushed and delivers a naturally radiant glow.

Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney is proof of just how well that theory works in practice. The Euphoria actress wore a dazzling Miu Miu dress during the film’s premiere in New York City on December 11. While fans were floored by her festive ensemble, many of Us couldn’t help but take note of her eye-catching glow.

The 26-year-old’s makeup artist Melissa Hernandez revealed that she used several products from trusted skincare brand Laneige to make magic happen. In case you’re not aware, Sweeney is a proud Laneige ambassador and often gushes about her go-to products from the brand. “To prep Sydney’s skin for makeup application, I pressed Cream Skin Toner onto her face using the palm of my hands,” Hernandez stated in a press release. “This softens and moisturizes the skin, creating a beautiful lit-from-within glow.”

Scroll ahead to get the beauty scoop on the popular two-in-one cream!

Get the Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication December 15, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer is a bonafide skin-softening essential. Enriched with nourishing ceramides and firming peptides, this lightweight cream strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier without leaving a sticky residue behind. Dermatologist-tested, this hypoallergenic, fragrance-free cream is safe for sensitive skin types. Plus, it’s refillable to prevent waste. We love to see it!

After application, Hernandez followed up with Laneige’s Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer for additional hydration. She then applied the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream to brighten Sweeney’s under-eye and reduce puffiness. This cream is safe for use by itself courtesy of a long-lasting formula. According to a four-week clinical study commissioned by Laneige, 96% of participants agreed that their skin felt soothed and less flaky. One hundred percent of the study admitted that their skin felt hydrated, looked radiant and felt bouncier after two weeks of use. Okay, that’s promising!

If you’re ready to serve a luminous glow like Sydney Sweeney, start with this nourishing cream — conveniently available at Amazon!

