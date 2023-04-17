Sydney Sweeney Says She Can’t Live Without This Hydrating Cream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You would think now that winter is over, my dry skin would be a problem of the past. Wrong! I’m still dealing with a dry spell, even in the spring. If only these April showers translated to hydrated skin as well! My dermatologist recommended a reparative cream, but I can’t afford to spend the same amount on my moisturizer as I do on my monthly cable bill.

Just this week, however, I started using a new affordable cream that feels heavenly soft on my skin! Every morning, I wake up to a dewy complexion — real-life beauty sleep. And it turns out that this product is also actress Sydney Sweeney’s favorite!

Last year, Sweeney shared some of her skincare secrets with Harper’s Bazaar. When asked to name her holy grail beauty product, the Euphoria star said, “The Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer. I just was filming a movie in Albuquerque, and it’s so dry there. The crew, cast, and I were dreading how our skin felt, and so I asked the Laneige team to send, like, a bunch of the creams, and everyone started saying that their faces felt like a baby’s bottom. They were so happy. I got everyone hooked.” Sweeney loves Laneige so much that she’s partnered with the brand!

Having just tried this magical moisturizer myself for the first time, I can attest that it leaves your skin super soft. I’m officially hooked! Read on to shop this game-changing cream from Amazon!

Get the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

If you’re a fan of the Laneige cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask (like countless other celebs), then you’ll also adore the Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer. This lush cream feels like heaven on your skin! Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides and glycerin, this gentle product adds a boost of long-lasting hydration and nourishing moisture. And it comes in the cutest baby blue jar! And as someone with very sensitive skin, this cream didn’t irritate my face at all.

Reviewers are raving about this Laneige cream! “So this is probably one of the best moisturizer I’ve tried lately,” one shopper said. “And it’s just after 1 use. Most moisturizer I’ve been using lately were heavy weighted & leaving my skin oily after a couple of hours-not that one! Obsessed. Plumped & radiant skin.” Another customer gushed, “This is the best lotion I have ever used on my face.” And one review dubbed this cream “the holy grail.”

I’m so glad I discovered this buttery-soft, silky-smooth moisturizer from Laneige. Bye-bye, dry skin! Hello, hydration!

