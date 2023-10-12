Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The one beauty brand I simply cannot live without? Laneige. It’s the bread and butter of my skincare routine! Ever since I tried the cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask (and yes, this holy grail absolutely lives up to the hype), it was game over. I’ve started using the whole line of products, and my skin has never felt so smooth or hydrated!

I’m not the only fan of Laneige — stars also swear by the skincare brand! And now you can score these celeb-approved staples over on Amazon for Prime Day 2023. These popular products rarely go on sale, so make sure you snag these deals before the savings event is over tonight!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask This award-winning Lip Sleeping Mask leaves your pout feeling ultra-soft, smooth and shiny! Celebrity supporters include Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Kelly Ripa and Kendall Jenner. Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See It!

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer This hyaluronic cream moisturizer feels like whipped butter! The luxuriously soft formula melts into your skin, leaving your complexion hydrated and smooth. Laneige ambassador Sydney Sweeney said that this cream is her ‘favorite.’ Was $40 On Sale: $28 You Save 30% See It!

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask ‘Summer House’ star Paige DeSorbo called this Water Sleeping Mask the ‘best thing’ on a recent Amazon Livestream. This dewy mask hydrates, brightens and softens skin! It’s unlike any other beauty product I’ve tried before. Highly recommend! Was $32 On Sale: $22 You Save 31% See It!

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Serum Need an extra boost of hydration? Try this hyaluronic acid serum, also adored by Sydney Sweeney. Was $45 On Sale: $32 You Save 29% See It!

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm If you love the Lip Sleeping Mask, then you’ll also adore this Lip Glowy Balm from Laneige! This formula is a little more lightweight than the mask, and it’s great when you’re on the go. Was $18 On Sale: $13 You Save 28% See It!

