Need help finding the best Amazon Prime Day deals? Consider it handled. Just like Olivia Pope from Scandal, we’re also pros at problem-solving — strictly when it comes to fashion and beauty, though. Full-priced products? Not on our watch! Thanks to Kerry Washington (the actress behind everyone’s favorite fixer), we discovered an effective eye cream on sale for 66% off!

Last year, the longtime Neutrogena ambassador raved about the brand to New Beauty. “The Rapid Firming products have completely revolutionized my nighttime routine,” she said. “The eye cream is a total game-changer! It’s actually made my morning routine so much better because I need less concealer, to be totally honest with you.”

Less makeup? Say less! If our complexion could look even a fraction as flawless as Kerry Washington’s, our life would be complete. So, we’re shopping this Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Eye Cream, on sale now at Amazon’s Prime Deal Days!

Get the Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Eye Cream for just $16 (originally $47) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Neutrogena Rapid Firming Peptide Eye Cream revitalizes dark, dull, dry eyes for a more youthful appearance! This dermatologist-tested daily moisturizer brightens, hydrates, depuffs and firms the eye area. Peace out, puffy eye bags, dark circles and fine lines! Infused with vitamins and peptides, this cream evens tone and smooths skin.

In a four-month study, 97% of participants noticed a more lifted look while 95% saw plumper skin and a more contoured jawline. And over 90% observed improved firmness and elasticity in just two weeks!

“Best thing I’ve used for skin,” one customer declared. “This makes my face feel like it did when I was a teenager. It doesn’t feel heavy and it doesn’t make my face break out. It’s moisturizing and makes my skin feel tight. Love it.” Our skincare dream! “Works wonders,” one reviewer reported. “After using this cream for a few days I’ve seen and felt an incredible change. Loving it.”

Channel Kerry Washington’s skincare routine with this anti-aging eye cream — on sale for 66% off at Amazon now!

