Ever wonder how Jane Fonda has gotten her perfect, mature-yet-absolutely-ageless skin? Despite gracing our screens for over four decades now, Fonda looks as fresh and vital as ever. Although the Oscar-winning dynamo has certainly had a few cosmetic procedures over the years (including a facelift in her 70s), saying of herself that, “You can afford facials. You can afford the things that help make you continue to look young. That is true. Money does help. Good genes and a lot of money, as somebody once said,” she also depends on one product that doesn’t require “a lot of money” at all: L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, on sale at Amazon now for just $16 (previously $25)!

Speaking with Glamour, the actress said that her “current favorite” moisturizer is L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, which helps her “avoid dry skin” — her ultimate anti-skin nemesis. How does L’Oreal Age Perfect work, and is it really the key to ageless skin? We did the research for you, so keep on scrolling for the scoop on this skincare sensation.

The L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is a tinted facial moisturizer made especially for mature skin to help replenish and deliver a daily dose of much-needed hydration. It’s a non-greasy daily moisturizing cream enhanced with rosy pigments to help revive skin’s natural rosy tone, with a combination of skin-loving ingredients to elevate your natural look. As the brand explains, the skin’s ability to renew surface cells slows down as it matures, which causes a build up a dead skin cells on the surface — dulling the natural rosy tones of youth. By exfoliating off these dead cells, skin’s natural tone is restored.

Some of the ingredients in L’Oreal Age Perfect that help on this journey include imperial peony extracts and LHA, which gently exfoliate skin, taking it from dull and sallow back to bright and rosy. The hydration provided by the cream helps firm skin to turn back the hands of time, delivering Fonda-adjacent results with daily use. It’ll feel healthier, smoother, and rejuvenated pretty much immediately, and after four weeks of daily use, skin will look renewed and visibly younger. It’s super simple to incorporate L’Oreal Age Perfect into your daily routine — just smooth gently onto your clean face every morning, working into skin in a circular motion. Then, go about the rest of your day as usual, knowing that you’ll be looking newly invigorated wherever your travels take you!

Reviewers agree with Ms. Fonda on their deep love for L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, with over 5,000 Amazon shoppers giving the cream five stars in their ratings. Many note the moisturizers hydrating capabilities, as well as the lovely light tint it adds to skin: “I love this product. It is a great moisturizer and the tinting adds just the right glow,” said one happy customer. Another reviewer raved, “I love this for morning & all day glow. It gives my skin a rosy glow and the creamy texture is so soft. I don’t wear foundation and it just looks so natural people compliment my skin tone but really it’s this cream!”

Indeed, the moisturizer is so good, it apparently has many users doing away with foundation altogether: “This has replaced foundation for me. No more caking like my foundation did! And it evens out my skin tone nicely,” gushed a shopper who also called L’Oreal Age Perfect “good for women ‘of a certain age’.” Another similarly-minded reviewer added that “This cream can be used day or night. The hue is so fresh it can take the place of daily foundation.” Kick your foundation to the curb and save even more now with L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, on sale at Amazon for just $16!

