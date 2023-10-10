Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we were younger, we dreamed of the day a Fairy Godmother would wave a magic wand and grant our wishes. Well, now that we’re older, we just want a magic wand that will reduce our deep-set wrinkles! Fine lines definitely weren’t on our radar during childhood, but now they’re more annoying than any lost glass slipper or carriage-turned-pumpkin could ever be. We may not be living in a fairytale, but we just discovered a magic beauty wand that will make all our anti-aging dreams come true!

The SolaWave Facial 4-in-1 Facial Wand is an award-winning device that minimizes wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and blemishes. According to Page Six, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meghann Fahy, Pedro Pascal, Lil Nas X, Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney are all fans of this facial wand. In fact, the latter Euphoria star considers the skincare tool one of her favorite things, telling Story and Rain, “I started using the SolaWave Wand within the last few weeks, and I use it every single day. I went to the gym today and everyone was like, ‘Your skin. It’s glowing. What did you change?’”

Keep scrolling to shop this A-list-approved wand from Amazon!

Get the SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand for just $56 (originally $149) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The SolaWave 4-in-1 Facial Wand is a rechargeable facial tool that renews skin in just five minutes! This rose gold device is portable for travel, so you can glow on the go.

This skincare wand combines four dermatologic technologies to revive radiance. First, this wand rejuvenates skin and fades discoloration with visible lights. Second, the microcurrent stimulates facial muscles to tighten and tone skin. Third, the facial massage component depuffs and brightens your complexion. And finally, the therapeutic warmth diminishes dark circles.

Shoppers call this magic wand a “beauty game-changer,” a “holy grail” product and a “must-have in your skincare routine.” If you want to look years younger without any procedures, then try this at-home facial tool today!

